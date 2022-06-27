Catering Services Market size to record USD 187.56 Bn growth | Driven by increasing popularity of online catering | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Catering Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report by Technavio estimates the market size to increase by USD 187.59 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.03% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market will witness significant growth in APAC and the region is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. The growing preference for dining in the office is increasing the demand for the catering services market in APAC.

Vendor Landscape

The catering services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of international players and many regional players. Vendors in the market compete on factors such as pricing, multi-year contracts, and the introduction of new technologies and new equipment that aid in providing enhanced services. Technavio identifies Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing popularity of online catering, the introduction of new food menus, and increasing promotional initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in food commodity prices, growing preference for home-cooked foods, and rising risks with suppliers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The catering services market is segmented as below:

Service

The revenue generation by the contract catering services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of opportunities and catering service contracts offered by institutions.

Geography

About 46% of the overall market growth will generate from APAC during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization coupled with the increasing working population in emerging countries such as China and India is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. In addition, increasing income levels and the growing demand for fast food is driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our catering services market report covers the following areas:

Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the catering services market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the catering services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist catering services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the catering services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of catering services market vendors

Catering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 187.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aramark Corp.

10.4 bartlett mitchell Ltd.

10.5 CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.

10.6 Delaware North Companies Inc.

10.7 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

10.8 Dine Contract Catering Ltd.

10.9 DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

10.10 DoorDash Inc.

10.11 Elior Group SA

10.12 The Emirates Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

