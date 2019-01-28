Caterpillar’s China Warning Sends Dow Tumbling 310 Points

The U.S. stock market is in firm retreat Monday morning after Dow blue-chip Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) warned of no sales growth in China.

Dow Jones Pivots Lower

All of Wall Street’s major indexes registered sharp losses through the morning, mirroring a volatile pre-market session for Dow futures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as much as 401 points before paring losses later in the morning. At last check, the blue-chip index was off 310 points, or 1.3%, at 24,427.41.

The broad S&P 500 Index fell 1.1% to 2,635.96. Ten of 11 primary sectors traded in negative territory, led by heavy losses in information technology and communications services. Industrials and energy stocks were also under considerable pressure.

