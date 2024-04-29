Caterpillar to delist shares from two European exchanges

FILE PHOTO: A Caterpillar (Cat) Excavator is seen working at a construction site near the New York Harbor in Brooklyn, New York·Reuters
(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc. said on Monday it would delist its shares from two European exchanges, following a review of the listings.

The company's shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on May 28 and the SIX Swiss Exchange before the end of 2024, after which it will only trade on the New York Stock Exchange, its primary listing.

Significantly low trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to the listing of the stock on European exchanges were some of reasons that were considered for the delisting, it said.

Caterpillar on Thursday warned of a sales drop in the current quarter as volumes take a hit from dealers tightening equipment inventories, sparking worries that a months-long boom in machinery demand may be coming to an end.

    Asian FX traders will be on heightened Japanese intervention alert again on Tuesday after Tokyo reportedly stepped into the market on Monday, catapulting the yen up from a 34-year low of 160 per dollar and onto a roller-coaster ride of volatility. It was the dollar's breach of 160 yen that appears to have snapped the Ministry of Finance's patience. The yen's rebound was perhaps exaggerated because Japan was closed for a public holiday on Monday - the dollar fell as low as 154.50 yen - so market liquidity will return to more normal levels on Tuesday.