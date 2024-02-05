Caterpillar’s Energy and Transport Sales Drive Earnings Beat

(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc., one of the world’s largest manufacturers of heavy machinery, batted away concerns of a global economic slowdown after reporting higher fourth-quarter sales in its energy and transportation business, which helped it to post profit that topped analysts’ expectations.

The economic bellwether also signaled a more rosy outlook for 2024, as inventories of its machines at dealerships shrunk — a sign that customers are starting to buy more equipment than Caterpillar is producing. Dealer inventories in the fourth quarter fell by about $900 million from the prior three-month period. The company sees stable margins ahead as supply-chain snags ease.

Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company rose as much as 6.3% in New York, the biggest intraday jump since mid December, to hit a record $334.87.

Caterpillar saw a jump in sales from selling equipment including drill rigs, gas compressors and locomotives to energy and transportation industries, topping expectations and helping the firm counter slower sales in construction and resources. That helped the maker of iconic yellow bulldozers post adjusted per-share earnings of $5.23, topping the $4.73 average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

“Overall demand remains healthy across most of our end markets for our products and services,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said in a call with analysts. “This reflects continuing healthy customer demand as well as our strong operating performance.”

The company’s earnings come as economists worry that rising borrowing costs are putting a cap on spending in everything from washing machines to skyscrapers.

Caterpillar said it expects its full-year adjusted operating profit margin for 2024 to be in the top half of its target range, an indication the company is shrugging off concerns of an economic slowdown.

The company expects to increase prices this year, offsetting higher costs of raw materials needed to manufacture equipment, according to a presentation. Sales will be broadly in line with 2023. Caterpillar also expects machine inventories at its dealerships to be little changed, allaying concerns among investors that a lack of consumer purchases would lead to a build up in those stockpiles.

Investors have paid close attention to Caterpillar’s inventory of machines, which rose last year, indicating customers weren’t buying as much equipment.

