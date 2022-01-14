U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on January 28

·2 min read
DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CST on Friday, January 28. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results, and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CST. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

Teleconference and webcast access:

A real-time, listen-only teleconference and webcast of the quarterly results call that Caterpillar conducts with securities analysts and institutional investors will begin at 7:30 a.m. CST on Friday, January 28. Listen-only presentations and supporting materials will be available before the webcast at investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations.

In addition to the webcast, the one-hour conference call can also be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations, with a conference ID provided below:

Conference ID: 9063945

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1(888) 330-3451

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1(646) 960-0843


The call can be accessed in real-time at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software. The transcript from the conference call will be made available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results following the webcast.

For those unable to participate in the live broadcast, the replay will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results shortly after the live event. There is no charge to access the webcast. A telephone replay of the call will not be available.

About Caterpillar
With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-january-28-301461238.html

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

