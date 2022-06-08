U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,146.50
    -14.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,033.12
    -147.02 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,181.63
    +6.40 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.57
    -12.99 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.62
    +0.21 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.60
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0070
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2545
    -0.0047 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8810
    +1.2650 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,591.92
    +959.29 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.12
    +10.49 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.25
    -43.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Caterpillar Inc. Increases Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAT
    Watchlist

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) voted today to raise the quarterly cash dividend by nine cents, an 8% increase, to one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per share of common stock, payable August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2022.

"Our dividend increase reflects our strong balance sheet and liquidity position as well as confidence in continued strong free cash flow generation from Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T)," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We intend to return substantially all ME&T free cash flow to shareholders over time through dividends and share repurchases."

Since the company was formed, Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 28 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

About Caterpillar 
With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-inc-increases-dividend-301564078.html

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • New ETF for World Oceans Day invests in curbing plastic and smarter fishing

    The ocean creates 50% of the planet’s oxygen and is the main source of protein for a billion people. There's a Newday Impact ETF meant to protect this resource.

  • Amazon's Stock Didn't Take Off Post-Split. Here's Why.

    You might have cheered when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its 20-for-1 stock split -- whether you're already an Amazon investor or just thinking of buying the stock. Amazon stock rose on its first day trading at the split-adjusted price. It's reasonable to imagine investors flocking to Amazon shares at the new, lower price.

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Roku stock spikes on rumors of Netflix buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Roku amid speculation of a Netflix acquisition.

  • Intel Bear Case Coming ‘Even Earlier’ Than Expected. This Analyst Remains Neutral on the Stock.

    Citi analyst Christopher Danely expects Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss second-quarter guidance.

  • Roku Stock Jumps After Report Of Potential Takeover By Netflix

    Reports suggest employee chatter at San Jose-based has been focused on a potential takeover bid from Netflix.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Tesla Needs Batteries. This Buffett-Backed EV Maker Will Supply Them ‘Very Soon.’

    BYD launched its lithium iron phosphate "Blade Batteries" in March 2020 for use in its own cars as well as working on plans to sell them to other auto makers.

  • 8 Big Growth Stocks Are Now Even Cheaper Than 'Value' Stocks

    Looking for a sign of how far the wipeout of S&P 500 growth stocks has gone? Consider this: Some growth stocks are now cheaper than value stocks.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    For example, mature businesses like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are often especially favorable for retirement savings, due to their stable growth and demonstrated ability to prosper over time. Given that it might be necessary to hold shares and wait for years, could a stake in AbbVie be enough to grow your investment into millions? As a leading global pharmaceutical company, AbbVie develops and commercializes drugs, and it owns the rights to a smorgasbord of moneymakers like Humira (the world's best-selling drug), Botox, and more.

  • Facebook Changed Its Name. Now It’s Changing Its Ticker. What It Could Mean for the Stock.

    Changes to ticker symbols have been associated with lower trading volumes in the wake of the change.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Alibaba Stock Is Jumping to a 2-Month High. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy GameStop, and 1 to Sell

    It remains one of the most discussed stocks online, and because meme stock prices are often driven by social media chatter rather than business fundamentals, its top-of-mind position with investors makes the stock appealing to many. Below are the three top reasons why I think GameStop can be a buy, and one big red flag for why you ought to sell.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The overall market is down big to start 2022, but growth stocks, or companies that are growing fast but are currently unprofitable, have been hit even worse. Many such names are down 70% to 90% or more in response to high inflation and rising interest rates.