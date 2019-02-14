Caterpillar Machine Sales Underscore Distress Signals From Asia

(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc.’s global machine sales have slowed for seven straight months, and a closer look at the numbers shows why the heavy-equipment maker has flagged a slowdown in Asia this year.

Asia-Pacific sales in January slumped 4 percent from a year earlier on a three-month rolling basis, according to a filing Wednesday from the Deerfield, Illinois-based company. That marked its first contraction in the region since mid-2016, underscoring concerns over the global economic-growth outlook.

Caterpillar, considered an economic bellwether, said when it reported earnings last month that it expects only “modest’’ revenue growth in 2019, fueling the biggest sell-off in its shares in more than seven years. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said in an interview the same day that total excavator sales will “be about flat year-on-year’’ in China.

To contact the reporters on this story: Joe Richter in New York at jrichter1@bloomberg.net;Joe Deaux in New York at jdeaux@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Luzi Ann Javier at ljavier@bloomberg.net, Joe Richter, Steven Frank

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.