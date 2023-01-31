Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Cision

Fourth-quarter 2022 sales and revenues up 20%; full-year sales and revenues up 17%

Fourth-quarter 2022 profit per share of $2.79; adjusted profit per share of $3.86

Fourth-quarter 2022 included an unfavorable ME&T foreign currency impact of $0.41 per share in other income (expense), which negatively impacted profit per share and adjusted profit per share

Full-year profit per share of $12.64; adjusted profit per share of $13.84

Strong operating cash flow of $7.8 billion; ended the year with $7.0 billion of enterprise cash

Returned $6.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2022

Fourth Quarter

Full Year ($ in billions except profit per share)

2022 2021

2022 2021 Sales and Revenues

$16.6 $13.8

$59.4 $51.0 Profit Per Share

$2.79 $3.91

$12.64 $11.83 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$3.86 $2.69

$13.84 $10.81

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2022.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.6 billion, a 20% increase compared with $13.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter 2022 profit per share was $2.79, compared with $3.91 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.86, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.69. Profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 included an unfavorable ME&T foreign currency impact in other income (expense) of $0.41 per share mostly related to balance sheet translation, compared with a favorable impact of $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2022 were $59.4 billion, up 17% compared with $51.0 billion in 2021. The increase reflected favorable price realization and higher sales volume, driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, increased services and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealers increased their inventories $2.4 billion in 2022, while remaining about flat in 2021. Full-year profit was $12.64 per share in 2022, compared with profit of $11.83 per share in 2021. Adjusted profit per share in 2022 was $13.84, compared with adjusted profit per share of $10.81 in 2021.

"Our global team delivered one of the best years in our nearly 100-year history, including record full-year adjusted profit per share," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby. "Despite supply chain challenges, the team achieved double-digit top-line growth and generated strong ME&T free cash flow. We remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for long-term profitable growth."

In 2022, adjusted profit per share excluded a goodwill impairment charge and restructuring costs related to the Rail division, mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and other restructuring costs. In 2021, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans and restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14.

For the full year of 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $7.8 billion. During the year, the company repurchased $4.2 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.4 billion. Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $7.0 billion at the end of 2022.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Fourth Quarter

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.597 billion, an increase of $2.799 billion, or 20%, compared with $13.798 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to remaining about flat during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth

Quarter

2021

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Fourth

Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 5,736

$ 508

$ 896

$ (279)

$ (16)

$ 6,845

$ 1,109

19 % Resource Industries 2,719

367

404

(68)

14

3,436

717

26 % Energy & Transportation 5,728

658

432

(173)

178

6,823

1,095

19 % All Other Segment 134

(5)

3

(3)

(18)

111

(23)

(17 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,220)

34

—

—

(158)

(1,344)

(124)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 13,097

1,562

1,735

(523)

—

15,871

2,774

21 %































Financial Products Segment 776

—

—

—

77

853

77

10 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (75)

—

—

—

(52)

(127)

(52)



Financial Products Revenues 701

—

—

—

25

726

25

4 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 13,798

$ 1,562

$ 1,735

$ (523)

$ 25

$ 16,597

$ 2,799

20 %































