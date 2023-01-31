Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
Fourth-quarter 2022 sales and revenues up 20%; full-year sales and revenues up 17%
Fourth-quarter 2022 profit per share of $2.79; adjusted profit per share of $3.86
Fourth-quarter 2022 included an unfavorable ME&T foreign currency impact of $0.41 per share in other income (expense), which negatively impacted profit per share and adjusted profit per share
Full-year profit per share of $12.64; adjusted profit per share of $13.84
Strong operating cash flow of $7.8 billion; ended the year with $7.0 billion of enterprise cash
Returned $6.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2022
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
($ in billions except profit per share)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales and Revenues
$16.6
$13.8
$59.4
$51.0
Profit Per Share
$2.79
$3.91
$12.64
$11.83
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$3.86
$2.69
$13.84
$10.81
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2022.
Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.6 billion, a 20% increase compared with $13.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter 2022 profit per share was $2.79, compared with $3.91 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.86, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.69. Profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 included an unfavorable ME&T foreign currency impact in other income (expense) of $0.41 per share mostly related to balance sheet translation, compared with a favorable impact of $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full-year sales and revenues in 2022 were $59.4 billion, up 17% compared with $51.0 billion in 2021. The increase reflected favorable price realization and higher sales volume, driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, increased services and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealers increased their inventories $2.4 billion in 2022, while remaining about flat in 2021. Full-year profit was $12.64 per share in 2022, compared with profit of $11.83 per share in 2021. Adjusted profit per share in 2022 was $13.84, compared with adjusted profit per share of $10.81 in 2021.
"Our global team delivered one of the best years in our nearly 100-year history, including record full-year adjusted profit per share," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby. "Despite supply chain challenges, the team achieved double-digit top-line growth and generated strong ME&T free cash flow. We remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for long-term profitable growth."
In 2022, adjusted profit per share excluded a goodwill impairment charge and restructuring costs related to the Rail division, mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and other restructuring costs. In 2021, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans and restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14.
For the full year of 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $7.8 billion. During the year, the company repurchased $4.2 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.4 billion. Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $7.0 billion at the end of 2022.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Fourth Quarter
Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.597 billion, an increase of $2.799 billion, or 20%, compared with $13.798 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to remaining about flat during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Fourth
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 5,736
$ 508
$ 896
$ (279)
$ (16)
$ 6,845
$ 1,109
19 %
Resource Industries
2,719
367
404
(68)
14
3,436
717
26 %
Energy & Transportation
5,728
658
432
(173)
178
6,823
1,095
19 %
All Other Segment
134
(5)
3
(3)
(18)
111
(23)
(17 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,220)
34
—
—
(158)
(1,344)
(124)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
13,097
1,562
1,735
(523)
—
15,871
2,774
21 %
Financial Products Segment
776
—
—
—
77
853
77
10 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(75)
—
—
—
(52)
(127)
(52)
Financial Products Revenues
701
—
—
—
25
726
25
4 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 13,798
$ 1,562
$ 1,735
$ (523)
$ 25
$ 16,597
$ 2,799
20 %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Fourth Quarter 2022
Construction Industries
$ 3,535
34 %
$ 782
39 %
$ 1,373
10 %
$ 1,124
(10 %)
$ 6,814
20 %
$ 31
(34 %)
$ 6,845
19 %
Resource Industries
1,364
59 %
503
21 %
596
12 %
883
5 %
3,346
27 %
90
18 %
3,436
26 %
Energy & Transportation
2,538
33 %
624
57 %
1,553
5 %
953
(1 %)
5,668
19 %
1,155
18 %
6,823
19 %
All Other Segment
12
(14 %)
2
100 %
(80)
(1,100 %)
99
560 %
33
(13 %)
78
(19 %)
111
(17 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
14
—
(3)
(1)
10
(1,354)
(1,344)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
7,463
38 %
1,911
39 %
3,439
5 %
3,058
— %
15,871
21 %
—
— %
15,871
21 %
Financial Products Segment
548
11 %
98
40 %
103
2 %
104
(7 %)
853
10 %
—
— %
853
10 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(73)
(20)
(16)
(18)
(127)
—
(127)
Financial Products Revenues
475
4 %
78
42 %
87
(5 %)
86
(12 %)
726
4 %
—
— %
726
4 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 7,938
36 %
$ 1,989
39 %
$ 3,526
5 %
$ 3,144
— %
$ 16,597
20 %
$ —
— %
$ 16,597
20 %
Fourth Quarter 2021
Construction Industries
$ 2,635
$ 563
$ 1,246
$ 1,245
$ 5,689
$ 47
$ 5,736
Resource Industries
857
415
532
839
2,643
76
2,719
Energy & Transportation
1,913
398
1,475
965
4,751
977
5,728
All Other Segment
14
...