Caterpillar reports record-breaking revenues in 2023

Caterpillar Inc. recorded record-breaking sales and revenues in 2023, according to financial figures released by the company on Monday.

Sales and revenues for Irving, Texas-based Caterpillar hit $67.1 billion in 2023, a record for the company and 13% increase over 2022. Fourth-quarter sales and revenues in 2023 were $17.1 billion.

Operating profit margin in 2023 was 19.3%, up from 13.3% in 2022.

“I'm very proud of our global team's strong performance as they achieved the best year in our 98-year history, including record full-year sales and revenues, record adjusted profit per share and record ME&T free cash flow,” Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a new release. “We remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for long-term profitable growth.”

Caterpillar ended 2023 with $7 billion in enterprise cash and returned $7.5 billion to shareholders. Full-year profit per share hit $20.12 in 2023, compared to $12.64 per share in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Caterpillar financials show record breaking year in 2023