Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased 11% to $14.2 billion

Second-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.13; adjusted profit per share of $3.18

Returned $1.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter

Second Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2022 2021 Sales and Revenues

$14.2 $12.9 Profit Per Share

$3.13 $2.56 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$3.18 $2.60

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of $14.2 billion, an 11% increase compared with $12.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 13.6% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 profit per share was $3.13, compared with second-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.56. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.18, compared with second-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.60. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the first half of 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $2.5 billion. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.1 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion. The company ended the period with $6.0 billion of enterprise cash.

"Our team delivered another good quarter with double-digit top line and adjusted profit per share growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets. We remain focused on executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2022 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2021 (at left) and the second quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $14.247 billion, an increase of $1.358 billion, or 11%, compared with $12.889 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen. The increase in sales volume was driven by services, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Second

Quarter

2021

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Second

Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 5,656

$ (25)

$ 535

$ (122)

$ (11)

$ 6,033

$ 377

7 % Resource Industries 2,547

140

317

(33)

(10)

2,961

414

16 % Energy & Transportation 4,975

363

260

(103)

210

5,705

730

15 % All Other Segment 128

4

1

(1)

(14)

118

(10)

(8 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,113)

17

(8)

1

(175)

(1,278)

(165)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 12,193

499

1,105

(258)

—

13,539

1,346

11 %































Financial Products Segment 774

—

—

—

24

798

24

3 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (78)

—

—

—

(12)

(90)

(12)



Financial Products Revenues 696

—

—

—

12

708

12

2 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 12,889

$ 499

$ 1,105

$ (258)

$ 12

$ 14,247

$ 1,358

11 %































