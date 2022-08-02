Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- CAT
Second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased 11% to $14.2 billion
Second-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.13; adjusted profit per share of $3.18
Returned $1.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter
DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2022
2021
Sales and Revenues
$14.2
$12.9
Profit Per Share
$3.13
$2.56
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$3.18
$2.60
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of $14.2 billion, an 11% increase compared with $12.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.
Operating profit margin was 13.6% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 profit per share was $3.13, compared with second-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.56. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.18, compared with second-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.60. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.
For the first half of 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $2.5 billion. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.1 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion. The company ended the period with $6.0 billion of enterprise cash.
"Our team delivered another good quarter with double-digit top line and adjusted profit per share growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets. We remain focused on executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021
To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2022 earnings.
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2021 (at left) and the second quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $14.247 billion, an increase of $1.358 billion, or 11%, compared with $12.889 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen. The increase in sales volume was driven by services, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Second
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 5,656
$ (25)
$ 535
$ (122)
$ (11)
$ 6,033
$ 377
7 %
Resource Industries
2,547
140
317
(33)
(10)
2,961
414
16 %
Energy & Transportation
4,975
363
260
(103)
210
5,705
730
15 %
All Other Segment
128
4
1
(1)
(14)
118
(10)
(8 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,113)
17
(8)
1
(175)
(1,278)
(165)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
12,193
499
1,105
(258)
—
13,539
1,346
11 %
Financial Products Segment
774
—
—
—
24
798
24
3 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(78)
—
—
—
(12)
(90)
(12)
Financial Products Revenues
696
—
—
—
12
708
12
2 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 12,889
$ 499
$ 1,105
$ (258)
$ 12
$ 14,247
$ 1,358
11 %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Second Quarter 2022
Construction Industries
$ 3,006
20 %
$ 635
48 %
$ 1,202
(7 %)
$ 1,148
(17 %)
$ 5,991
7 %
$ 42
(21 %)
$ 6,033
7 %
Resource Industries
1,027
29 %
466
(4 %)
489
(7 %)
913
38 %
2,895
17 %
66
(13 %)
2,961
16 %
Energy & Transportation
2,277
14 %
382
53 %
1,215
2 %
766
12 %
4,640
13 %
1,065
25 %
5,705
15 %
All Other Segment
18
64 %
—
(100 %)
5
25 %
15
(17 %)
38
12 %
80
(15 %)
118
(8 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(20)
(2)
—
(3)
(25)
(1,253)
(1,278)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
6,308
20 %
1,481
27 %
2,911
(3 %)
2,839
4 %
13,539
11 %
—
— %
13,539
11 %
Financial Products Segment
505
3 %
87
34 %
97
1 %
109
(13 %)
798
3 %
—
— %
798
3 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(42)
(21)
(10)
(17)
(90)
—
(90)
Financial Products Revenues
463
3 %
66
22 %
87
— %
92
(12 %)
708
2 %
—
— %
708
2 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 6,771
18 %
$ 1,547
27 %
$ 2,998
(3 %)
$ 2,931
3 %
$ 14,247
11 %
$ —
— %
$ 14,247
11 %
Second Quarter 2021
Construction Industries
$ 2,498
$ 430
$ 1,291
$ 1,384
$ 5,603
$ 53
$ 5,656
Resource Industries
799
487
525
660
2,471
76
2,547
Energy & Transportation
1,992