U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.00
    -31.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,557.00
    -210.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,842.75
    -119.75 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.30
    -14.10 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.31
    -0.58 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.56
    +3.23 (+15.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9520
    -0.6870 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,890.30
    -158.87 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.85
    -13.57 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAT
    Watchlist
Cision

  • Second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased 11% to $14.2 billion

  • Second-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.13; adjusted profit per share of $3.18

  • Returned $1.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Second Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)


2022

2021

Sales and Revenues


$14.2

$12.9

Profit Per Share


$3.13

$2.56

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$3.18

$2.60

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of $14.2 billion, an 11% increase compared with $12.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 13.6% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 profit per share was $3.13, compared with second-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.56. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.18, compared with second-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.60. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the first half of 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $2.5 billion. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.1 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion. The company ended the period with $6.0 billion of enterprise cash.

"Our team delivered another good quarter with double-digit top line and adjusted profit per share growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets. We remain focused on executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2022 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2021 (at left) and the second quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $14.247 billion, an increase of $1.358 billion, or 11%, compared with $12.889 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen. The increase in sales volume was driven by services, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second
Quarter
2021


Sales

Volume


Price

Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


Second
Quarter
2022


$

Change


%

Change

















Construction Industries

$ 5,656


$ (25)


$ 535


$ (122)


$ (11)


$ 6,033


$ 377


7 %

Resource Industries

2,547


140


317


(33)


(10)


2,961


414


16 %

Energy & Transportation

4,975


363


260


(103)


210


5,705


730


15 %

All Other Segment

128


4


1


(1)


(14)


118


(10)


(8 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,113)


17


(8)


1


(175)


(1,278)


(165)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

12,193


499


1,105


(258)



13,539


1,346


11 %

















Financial Products Segment

774





24


798


24


3 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(78)





(12)


(90)


(12)



Financial Products Revenues

696





12


708


12


2 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 12,889


$ 499


$ 1,105


$ (258)


$ 12


$ 14,247


$ 1,358


11 %

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

Second Quarter 2022




























Construction Industries

$ 3,006


20 %


$ 635


48 %


$ 1,202


(7 %)


$ 1,148


(17 %)


$ 5,991


7 %


$ 42


(21 %)


$ 6,033


7 %

Resource Industries

1,027


29 %


466


(4 %)


489


(7 %)


913


38 %


2,895


17 %


66


(13 %)


2,961


16 %

Energy & Transportation

2,277


14 %


382


53 %


1,215


2 %


766


12 %


4,640


13 %


1,065


25 %


5,705


15 %

All Other Segment

18


64 %



(100 %)


5


25 %


15


(17 %)


38


12 %


80


(15 %)


118


(8 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(20)




(2)







(3)




(25)




(1,253)




(1,278)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

6,308


20 %


1,481


27 %


2,911


(3 %)


2,839


4 %


13,539


11 %



— %


13,539


11 %





























Financial Products Segment

505


3 %


87


34 %


97


1 %


109


(13 %)


798


3 %



— %


798


3 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(42)




(21)




(10)




(17)




(90)







(90)



Financial Products Revenues

463


3 %


66


22 %


87


— %


92


(12 %)


708


2 %



— %


708


2 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 6,771


18 %


$ 1,547


27 %


$ 2,998


(3 %)


$ 2,931


3 %


$ 14,247


11 %


$ —


— %


$ 14,247


11 %





























Second Quarter 2021




























Construction Industries

$ 2,498




$ 430




$ 1,291




$ 1,384




$ 5,603




$ 53




$ 5,656



Resource Industries

799




487




525




660




2,471




76




2,547



Energy & Transportation

1,992




Recommended Stories