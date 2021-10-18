Cath Simard Creates Majestic Photographs in Beautiful Destinations

On this week’s episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind, we speak to Candian photographer Cath Simard. Her clients and collaborations include DJI and Lowepro, and she’s also an official Sony Ambassador. Her rapid rise through the photography ranks is nothing short of spectacular. Having taken up photography in 2016, she’s already an established name in her field. We’ll cover all that and more in this week’s podcast.

Listen to our interview with Cath Simard right here. And check out Cath’s website here.

Cath Simard’s Journey Into Photography

In 2016, Cath Simard was working as a farmer in Australia. As many with wanderlust do, she was grafting hard, saving money, and working herself out. Back then, she had an iPhone, and she used it to document her time down under.

During that time, a bandanna company reached out, asking her to shoot some product photography. She used the money she earned to buy her first camera. From there, she experimented with many different genres, admitting it took her some time to get out of manual mode. Two years later, she was asked to be a Sony Ambassador. Listen to the full story by hitting play on the video above.

Cath Simard on Photography NFTs

Photography NFTs polarize the photography community. When I spoke to Cath Simard about the topic, the energy in her voice began to increase. She clearly has a deep enthusiasm, not just for selling the product but also the process that goes into making them. She describes a photography NFT as “a digital signature” and feels it’s something that holds plenty of value. In this section of the show, Simard breaks down blockchain, smart contracts, and a photographer’s rights when selling an NFT.

She admits she’s somewhat addicted to the world of photography NFTs. The main reason for this is that it’s helped her push her art to a wider audience. Much of that is due to her use of Twitter, a space that we both agreed has a healthy photography community.

Having set up her feed in February 2021, she currently sits on over 20 thousand followers. That figure didn’t come easily or overnight. Simard shares that she spent multiple hours a day interacting with the photo community, which in turn helped her grow her following.

On Productivity

Photographers tend to make so many pictures, especially in the digital era. The constant demand to be active on social media pushes many into a cycle of shooting and posting. When I asked Cath Simard about her workflow, I was shocked by her response. “I tend to only make eight to nine images per year,” she told me. Her images are composites, and she hikes at different times throughout the day to create her majestic photographs. For her, she doesn’t have the burning need to create photographs and share them constantly. Instead, she favors quality of quantity: a ratio that she’s executing perfectly, in my opinion.

What Else to Expect on Inside The Photographer’s Mind

While going deep into the world of photography NFTs and Cath Simard’s stratospheric rise up mountains and the photo industry, we also discuss other topics. We cover the places she’s enjoyed traveling the most, which include Peru, Iceland, Scotland, and New Zealand. We cover what life is like as an introverted photographer, and how she becomes extroverted for her photography workshops.

It’s an amazing episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind, and we’re stoked to share this photography conversation! So hit play on the video or the audio player and start listening.

