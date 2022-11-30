U.S. markets closed

Catharine Wong of Tricor Hong Kong re-appointed as Chairman of the Federation of Share Registrars Limited

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Hong Kong ("Tricor"), Asia's leading business expansion specialist, is pleased to congratulate Catharine Wong, Managing Director - Head of Share Registry and Issuer Services at Tricor Hong Kong, on being re-elected, for three consecutive years, as Chairman of the Federation of Share Registrars Limited (the "Federation") for 2023. The election was held at the Federation's Annual General Meeting on the 28 November 2022.

The fourth on the right from the first row: Catharine Wong, Managing Director – Head of Share Registry &amp; Issuer Services
The fourth on the right from the first row: Catharine Wong, Managing Director – Head of Share Registry & Issuer Services

Founded in 1974, the Federation is an organization approved by The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. All members of the Federation are approved share registrars under the "Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited".

"Catharine is an industry veteran. We are delighted to see her re-elected as Chairman of the Federation, which is a testament to her expertise and ability to lead the organization to reach higher levels," said Hailiang Zhang, CEO of Greater China at Tricor Group. "As we gradually move into the new post-pandemic era, there are a lot of changes and wide-open possibilities. At this inflection point, Tricor, as the leading share registrar in Hong Kong serving more than 1,300 companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, will continue to contribute to the industry by innovating and embracing new solutions and pushing forward industry best practices."

Catharine has been leading the Federation's Executive Committee as Chairman over the past two year and will continue to carry forward the good work of the committee into the new year. As Chairman, she has been spearheading the Federation's initiatives to advocate industry best market practices and standards, driving innovative capital market solutions and being the key point of contact when communicating with regulatory bodies and securities market participants.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the members for once again giving me the honor of serving the Federation as Chairman and privilege of leading the Executive Committee for another year," said Catharine. "I look forward to working closely with the Executive Committee, the members and our stakeholders in delivering our goals of supporting our industry navigate and advance in this  changing market environment and promoting the highest professional standards."

With over 25 years of rich experience in the securities industry both in Hong Kong and overseas, Catharine is currently leading and growing Tricor's share registry and issuer services business in Hong Kong. Before joining Tricor, Catharine was the Head of Depository at HKEX and is well versed with the CCASS operations and listing rules and regulations.

For the newly elected Executive Committee Members of the Federation, please visit the Federation's website at http://www.fedsrltd.com/executive.php.

About Tricor Hong Kong

Founded in 2000, Tricor Hong Kong has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 600+ professionals serve over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies from Hong Kong and mainland China in full strength.

Tricor Hong Kong's business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

Take your first step towards business success with Tricor. Join the industry leaders and get to know more at hongkong.tricorglobal.com.

About the Federation of Share Registrars Limited

Federation of Share Registrars Limited (the "Federation") is an organisation approved by The Securities and Futures Commission under Section 12 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules. The main purpose of establishing the Federation is to promote interests and business of share registrars in Hong Kong and to enhance professional standards of the share registrar industry.

All the members of the Federation are approved share registrars under the "Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited".

(PRNewsfoto/卓佳香港)
(PRNewsfoto/卓佳香港)

SOURCE Tricor Hong Kong

