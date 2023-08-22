Cathay General Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CATY) Dividend Will Be $0.34

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will pay a dividend of $0.34 on the 11th of September. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is around the industry average.

Cathay General Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Cathay General Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Cathay General Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 13%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.2%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 31% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Cathay General Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.04 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 42% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Cathay General Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. Cathay General Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Cathay General Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cathay General Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

