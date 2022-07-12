U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,832.00
    -24.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,925.00
    -215.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,828.50
    -55.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.60
    -11.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.28
    -2.81 (-2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.36 (-1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.00
    +2.36 (+9.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0049 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9480
    -0.4720 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,682.46
    -898.96 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.10
    -21.86 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.85
    -25.74 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Cathay Innovation launches third multi-stage startup fund at $1B

Paul Sawers
·4 min read

Global venture capital firm Cathay Innovation has announced its third fund, targeting €1 billion ($1.05 billion) at a broad gamut of companies and technologies around the world.

With Fund III, Cathay Innovation launches what will surely be one of the largest multi-stage VC funds to emerge from Europe once it closes, encompassing series A, B, and later-stage startups. The company said that it intends to serve as lead- or co-investor, with investments ranging from $5 million to around $80 million in size.

The new fund follows its $550 million second fund back in 2020, which -- like the inaugural fund before that -- was also a multi-stage fund. In tandem, Cathay Innovation, which is part of the broader private-equity outfit known as Cathay Capital, has also been entering vertical-specific industries, having just last month launched a new $110 million fund directed at the crypto sector. The month before that, Cathay Capital itself launched a $500 million health fund.

So against a backdrop of economic downturns, startup recessions, and VC trepidation, it seems that someone, somewhere at Cathay Towers may have missed the memo.

"Despite the current market conditions and uncertainty, we’re strong believers that the digital revolution will only continue to accelerate, and that leading tech companies will do extremely well, showing strong growth and pricing power," Cathay Innovation CEO and cofounder Denis Barrier told TechCrunch. "In the next ten years, all industries face massive change as modern digital infrastructure better links products, customer needs and the wider value chain. As a result, today’s markets will be redefined and the companies who cope well with digital transformation will have the opportunity to lead much larger markets than before."

Cathay Innovation cofounder and CEO Denis Barrier

Cathay Innovation's focus is about as broad as it gets, spanning just about every nook of the industrial spectrum, from fintech and mobility, to retail and energy. But behind what at first might appear to be a scattergun investment ethos, there is a strategy. Businesses often have to forge relationships with complementary companies from other industries, for example as supply chain partners or even as paying customers, so by investing in a such a wide range of businesses, Cathay can help build bridges across sectors.

"We specifically built our funds to include a diverse ecosystem of leading multi-sector corporations as not only LPs (limited partners), but as strategic partners to help tailor our investment thesis to industries such as healthcare, finance, consumer, energy, mobility and logistics," Barrier explained. "This has several benefits, as it grants access to invaluable industry expertise and allows for cross-industry fertilization; it connects startups to potential partners or significant customers that can help them scale; and it helps boost the digital transformation efforts of our corporate partners while bringing innovation to life in real-world industries."

The core focus of the new fund will be on series A and B rounds, however the company said that it plans to hold enough reserves for later growth rounds, and will target investments at companies that fall under the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals, incorporating good health and wellbeing; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; and climate.

Global norming

While Cathay Innovation is by no means a location-specific fund, its roots lie firmly in Europe having initially set up shop in Paris back in 2015 where Barrier is now based. More than half of Cathay Innovation's global team -- amounting to nearly 30 individuals -- are also based in Europe, and more than one-third of its portfolio companies also hail from Europe.

"While we invest globally, with our marquee funds primarily covering Europe, North America and Asia, we’ve always maintained a strong European presence in terms of local team, LPs and portfolio companies," Barrier said. "We’ve invested in many leading European startups."

Cathay Innovation's Paris-based team

Many of these startups have gone on to achieve notable exits, including Spanish electric vehicle charging startup Wallbox, which now trades on the New York Stock Exchange, and delivery company Glovo which was recently acquired by Delivery Hero. More broadly, Cathay Innovation has invested in 120 companies, delivering two IPOs, 5 acquisitions, and 19 unicorns in the process.

That all said, since its inception seven years ago, Cathay Innovation has expanded with new offices and teams in North America, Asia, and Africa, giving the VC firm inroads into lucrative markets everywhere.

"We started Cathay Innovation to back emerging startups transforming key industries and with the belief that the best innovations come from all corners of the world -- which will continue with Fund III," Barrier added.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 10 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil stocks to sell before the recession begins. If you want to skip our analysis of the outlook on the oil prices, go directly to the 5 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins. In a report issued by Citigroup earlier in July, analysts Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse […]

  • Chinese Electric Car Giant’s Slump Fuels Speculation on Warren Buffett Adjusting Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. shares sank the most in nearly two years after a stake matching the size of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s position in the Chinese electric-car giant appeared in Hong Kong’s clearing system, fueling speculation that Warren Buffett’s company may be selling its holdings.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • BlackRock Warns Against Dip Buying as High-Volatility Era Dawns

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s no quick recovery in sight for stocks and bonds that are having their worst year in at least three decades, according to strategists at BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverRussia’s grinding war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks from lab

  • Euro slips closer to parity as Goldman warns the ECB could respond more ‘forcefully’ to a weak currency’

    Investors may want to take care how far they push the euro lower, warned Goldman Sachs, as the currency drifted toward parity against the dollar.

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • If this stock market is shaping up like 2008, here’s where we could be headed next, says strategist

    Comparisons between 2022 and 2008 are making the rounds. Here's one look at what that might mean in the months ahead.

  • Wall Street Rethinks Semiconductor Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

    With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Slumping Today

    Marijuana stocks are in retreat yet again today. Specifically, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were both down by approximately 6.8%, while Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock had fallen 5.5% as of 10:36 a.m. ET Monday morning. Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial growers are likely dipping again today due to concerns about this week's spate of upcoming corporate earnings.

  • Google Stock Split Coming Soon As Amazon, Shopify Lack Boost

    While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.