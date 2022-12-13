U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.50
    +16.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,154.00
    +137.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,768.25
    +56.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.00
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.93
    +0.76 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.73
    +2.90 (+12.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5760
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,404.49
    +416.83 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.37
    +10.70 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.70
    +20.73 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Cathay Pacific Airways aims to return to pre-pandemic levels by end-2024

FILE PHOTO: A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday the group is on track to achieve target of operating up to one-third of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity levels by end of this year and aims to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

The airline remains fully committed to rebuilding the connectivity of the Hong Kong international aviation hub, it said in a statement which came after Hong Kong dropped curbs on incoming travellers.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories