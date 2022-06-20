U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.69
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9300
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,517.18
    +1,076.06 (+5.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.66
    +7.72 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.54
    +93.29 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Cathay Pacific Airways extends partnership with Sabre to distribute NDC content through the travel technology leader's extensive marketplace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SABR
    Watchlist
  • SABRP

Hong Kong's home carrier to deploy Sabre technology to expand access to more personalized travel experiences and drive new revenue opportunities

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, June 20,  2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an enhanced relationship with Cathay Pacific Airways, which will give Sabre-connected travel agencies globally the ability to access dynamic New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from Cathay Pacific through the Sabre travel marketplace.

The latest deal gives Sabre extra traction on its NDC roadmap while creating additional modern airline retailing opportunities for Cathay Pacific, and enabling Sabre-connected agencies to shop, book and service Cathay Pacific content to create more personalized trips and experiences for the end traveler. This new agreement follows a signing at the beginning of this year which saw Cathay Pacific select Sabre's Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer solutions to achieve strategic pricing and intelligent offer creation.

"As we move further into recovery, it's vital that we are able to create more differentiated content that is reflective of travelers' wants and needs today and tomorrow," said Cathay Pacific General Manager Sales and Distribution Martin Xu. "Having created that content, we need to make sure that as many travelers as possible have access to it, whether through direct or indirect channels. That's why we're delighted to be joining Sabre's Beyond NDC family at this key moment for the travel industry."

The agreement builds on a busy NDC roadmap Sabre has laid out for the remainder of 2022 to continue to advance its capabilities. It also takes effect as Cathay Pacific resumes flying to more destinations following adjustments to some travel curbs in Hong Kong.

"NDC is more important than ever as the travel industry seeks to capture the tailwinds of recovery, and 2022 is gearing up to be a key year for our NDC efforts," said Kathy Morgan, Vice President, Channel Delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions. "A critical enabler in creating a more dynamic distribution environment where it is easier to adapt to changing marketing conditions, NDC is a win-win-win for the airline, agency and traveler, so we're thrilled to have Cathay Pacific join us as we continue to drive our long-term Beyond NDC retailing and distribution vision forward."

About Sabre Corporation   
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Cathay Pacific  
Cathay Pacific is the home airline of Hong Kong with over 75 years of history, offering scheduled passenger and cargo services to destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. The Cathay Pacific Group also comprises low-cost airline HK Express and express all-cargo carrier Air Hong Kong, connecting people and cargo around the world. Cathay Pacific is a member of the Swire Group, is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). For more information, please visit www.cathaypacific.com

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media
Kristin Hays
kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle
heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors
Kevin Crissey
kevin.crissey@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)
Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-pacific-airways-extends-partnership-with-sabre-to-distribute-ndc-content-through-the-travel-technology-leaders-extensive-marketplace-301570938.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Bahamas Gives Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Key Covid News

    The Bahamas still requires proof of vaccination for people 12 and over. If it drops that, the cruise lines may have a fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on their hands.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futu

  • Austria Returns to Coal Era in Hedge Against Russian Power Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Austria is returning to the coal age, reviving use of the dirtiest fossil fuel to generate power as Russia curbs flows of natural gas to Europe.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapState-controlled Verbund AG, Austria’

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost ab

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boost Qatar’s exports of the f

  • Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia as China’s top oil supplier

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    FRANKFURT/MILAN (Reuters) -Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers were racing to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and even looking at burning more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. The crisis and sky-high gas prices add to the headache facing policymakers already fretting about surging inflation and a dimming economic outlook. Italy's Eni said it had been informed by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday, pushing the country closer to declaring a state of alert that will spark gas saving measures.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first for the U.S.

    The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, "have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers," they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had "nothing to add at this time." Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

  • Why Airbnb Tumbled Almost 9% This Week

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) fell 8.6% this week compared to where they closed out last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, although there was no company-specific news to trigger the decline. Inflation of 8.6% is at a 42-year high; $5 or more for a gallon of gas nationally is an all-time record; the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase in over two decades; and jobless claims exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the second straight week. It suggests weakened consumer purchasing power will blow back on travel and tourism stocks like Airbnb as people will start cutting back on taking vacations.

  • Labor Shortage Stymies Construction Work as $1 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Kicks In

    Contractors are dangling an array of benefits—from signing bonuses to housing allowances—to attract and retain workers.

  • Airline Industry Predicts Profit in 2023, Defying Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The airline industry will return to profit next year as pent-up demand for travel sustains bookings even as the global economy tightens, the International Air Transport Association trade group predicted.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Doll

  • We Just Took Our Cheapest Trip to Disney World Ever. Here's How

    Image source: Getty Images My family took several Disney vacations before the pandemic broke out. And while we tried getting back there in 2021, we didn't manage to make a repeat trip happen until the spring of 2022.