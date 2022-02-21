U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.00
    +3.93 (+4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.50
    +17.70 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5650
    -0.4100 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,597.64
    -1,179.39 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.15
    -69.64 (-7.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Cathay Pacific Airways selects Sabre's agile fares solutions to ensure the right market position as the carrier eyes future recovery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SABR
    Watchlist
  • SABRP

Hong Kong's home carrier will be using Sabre's AirVision Fares Manager and complementary Fares Optimizer solutions to monitor and manage fares to drive revenue optimization

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways, to enable the carrier to achieve strategic pricing and intelligent offer creation in today's complex and dynamic travel marketplace.

Sabre's AirVision Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer bring together integrated end-to-end automation and intelligence to fares management by incorporating publicly available competitor fare benchmarking and automating fare rule adjustments, empowering analysts to make astute pricing decisions in an effort to drive incremental revenue opportunities. Fares Manager helps airlines by proactively detecting and automatically suggesting responses to competitive price changes by optimizing and publishing fares and rules with minimal latency. Meanwhile, Fares Optimizer empowers airlines to utilize booking and shopping data to understand purchase behaviour and optimize fares based on demand, price sensitivity and competition.

"It's essential to be able to mine real time market data to respond dynamically to market conditions while taking into account customer segmentation, demand, willingness to pay and competition," said Cathay Pacific General Manager, Revenue Management Navin Chellaram. "As the industry looks to recovery, we want to ensure we move forward with the right technology partner to modernise our fares management model, enhance our business processes and offer our customers the right fares every time."

Moving to Sabre's agile pricing solutions will enable Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong's home carrier which is a founding member of the oneworld® global alliance to transition to a robust, cloud-based fares solution.

"At Sabre, we are resolutely focused on technological transformation," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales, "so we're thrilled to be able to support Cathay as they embark on their technological advancement journey. There are many factors that need to come into play to accelerate recovery in the industry and, for all airlines, it's essential they have the right technological tools in their armoury to enable them to offer the most attractive, competitive fares amid dynamic market conditions."

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media
Kristin Hays, Senior Vice President, Global Communications
kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle, Senior Director, Global Communications
heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors
Kevin Crissey, Vice President, Investor Relations
sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)
Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-pacific-airways-selects-sabres-agile-fares-solutions-to-ensure-the-right-market-position-as-the-carrier-eyes-future-recovery-301486827.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash,

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Chevron seeks to sell Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets -sources

    Chevron is looking to sell its stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, hoping a recent rally in energy prices will help attract buyers, three industry sources told Reuters. The U.S. company acquired the assets in the west African country as part of the $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Chevron has hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale process which could raise as much as $1 billion, the sources said.

  • Billionaire investor launches battle against McDonald's treatment of pigs

    One of Wall Street's most hard-nosed corporate raiders appears to be going soft in his old age.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives Non

  • Google Reaches Undisclosed Settlement in Discrimination Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Chelsey Glasson, who said she faced discrimination by the search giant after she became pregnant.Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives No

  • Why More Bosses Should Say ‘Yes’ When Employees Ask for Special Deals

    JOURNAL REPORTS: LEADERSHIP Since the pandemic began, more employees want to be exceptions to the rule. They want personalized arrangements that differ from the ones their co-workers have—from remote work to a tailored schedule to a reworked job that is better aligned with their interests and goals.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Australia Welcomes Back Tourists as Two-Year Travel Ban Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterFor British banker Roger Smyth, Australia’s border reopening couldn’t come soon enough. After landing at Sydney Airport on Monday morning, he embraced hi

  • Airbnb Delivers Record Profits in Q4

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 results after the markets closed on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Airbnb was devastated at the pandemic onset when travel demand decreased significantly. Management was forced to implement changes to its operations that began to pay off as travel demand rebounds.

  • MBA Now Or EMBA Later? How The Great Resignation Is Affecting Applicants’ Plans

    For these reasons and more, business schools anticipated — and preliminary reports have indicated — a downturn in MBA applications in the 2021-2022 cycle after two years of boom. Are candidates for graduate business education looking at the landscape and deciding to eschew traditional full-time MBA programs now in favor of executive or online degrees later in their career, perhaps when the economy cools off? For someone who is 26, 27, 28 years old, it’s not an easy choice: Most MBA programs have traditionally looked askance at applicants once they hit 30.

  • Saudi Aramco Sees Good Signs Oil Demand’s Rising as Shares Hit Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco shares rose to a record as its chief executive officer said oil demand continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, including in the company’s main market of Asia.Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, G

  • You can’t copyright AI-created art, according to US officials

    The USCO says copyrighted works 'must be created by a human being.'

  • Analyst Report: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

    Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells over $5 billion worth of equipment.

  • Shares Drop After Zhenro’s Default Warning: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks slid after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may not have enough cash to meet debt-payment obligations next month, in a move that may undermine efforts by the government to stem financial contagion in the sector.Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sis

  • Employment Expertise: Avoiding resume blunders

    Your resume is the first thing a potential employer will see, an opportunity to make a good first impression. You may have a list of valuable accomplishments and years of experience, but a formatting or spelling error can send your resume straight to the “no” pile.

  • Apple supplier Luxshare plans share issue to fund new production lines

    Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd, an Apple Inc supplier, said on Monday it aims to raise up to 13.5 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) to fund six projects, including building a production line for wearable devices. The company plans to issue up to 2.1 billion shares to up to 35 investors at a price that will be disclosed at a later stage, Luxshare said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange. The move came as Luxshare pushed to "improve the company's production capacity in downstream applications such as consumer electronics and smart vehicles," it said in the filing.

  • Drivers face fuel shortages as workers at UK's largest refinery vote on strike action

    Britain’s largest oil refinery faces the threat of shut-downs owing to strike action amid a row over workers’ pay.

  • Tourists arriving in Australia for first time in almost two years

    Tourists arrived in Australia for the first time in almost two years on Monday after the country lifted its travel restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals.Australia barred tourists from entering the country in March 2020 in an effort to tame the spread of COVID-19 within the country, according to The Associated Press. Passengers who wanted to visit the country had to submit an application to be exempted from the travel moratorium. Tourism...