CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ACQUIRES COMPASS DIRECTIONAL AND FURTHER ADVANCES ITS INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION STRATEGY

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: CET) ("Cathedral" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition of the operating assets of Compass Directional Services Ltd. ("Compass") for $9.5 million, (the "Transaction"). Compass is a privately-owned, Canadian directional drilling business operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with a focus on the high-activity Montney and Deep Basin plays.

"Compass' services and technology tucks in well with our Canadian operations, adding skilled people, high-quality assets, and significantly expanding our exposure to the key Montney and Deep Basin plays," said Tom Connors, Cathedral's President and CEO. "Importantly, the Compass acquisition strengthens our competitive position by adding a complementary customer base in both operating areas. Going forward, industry conditions remain attractive for further consolidation opportunities in North America."

Compass has been operating since 1998 and has a strong track record of safe, high-performing operations, with a Canadian market share of approximately 5%. In a time of tight global supply chains for key equipment, Compass adds an immediate 15-job capacity to Cathedral and anticipates operating at peak capacity in the third quarter this year. Cathedral expects the cash flow generated from the Transaction to pay back the Company's initial investment in approximately 2.5 years, which is in line with other recent acquisitions.

Furthermore, looking to the back half of 2022, Cathedral had already planned to deploy Rotary Steerable System (RSS) tools in Canada. The addition of Compass' well-established customer base in the Montney and Deep Basin - areas of high demand for RSS tools - will provide Cathedral with a valuable platform for the expansion of the service in Canada and will help accelerate growth in RSS market share over time.

As part of the Transaction, Cathedral has retained key Compass personnel under employment contracts to ensure a seamless customer service experience, successful integration and long-term alignment with Cathedral's strategy.

The Transaction was funded by: (i) $4.0 million in cash; and (ii) the issuance of 7,643,139 common shares of Cathedral to Compass with a deemed price of $0.72 per common share (the "Acquisition Shares"). Approximately 82% of the issued shares will be subject to contractual restrictions with portions vesting at various periods over two years. Approximately 18% of the issued shares are subject to contractual restrictions over a longer period lasting four years.

ABOUT CATHEDRAL

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., based in Calgary, Alberta is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and operates in the U.S. under Cathedral Energy Services Inc. Cathedral is publicly-traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CET". Cathedral is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services. We work in partnership with our customers to tailor our equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs. Our experience, technologies and responsive personnel enable our customers to achieve higher efficiencies and lower project costs. For more information, visit www.cathedralenergyservices.com

