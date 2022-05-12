CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral") (TSX: CET) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2022. A total of 38,242,191 common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. All the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

Nominee Number % Thomas Connors 38,208,894 99.91 % Randal H. Pustanyk 38,208,894 99.91 % Ian S. Brown 38,212,894 99.92 % Shuja Goraya 38,216,064 99.93 % Rod Maxwell 38,217,694 99.94 % Scott Sarjeant 30,968,355 80.98 % Dale E. Tremblay 38,211,894 99.92 %

ABOUT CATHEDRAL

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., based in Calgary, Alberta is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and operates in the U.S. under Cathedral Energy Services Inc. Cathedral is publicly-traded on the TSX under the symbol "CET". Cathedral is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services. We work in partnership with our customers to tailor our equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs. Our experience, technologies and responsive personnel enable our customers to achieve higher efficiencies and lower project costs. For more information, visit www.cathedralenergyservices.com.

SOURCE Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c5695.html