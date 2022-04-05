U.S. markets open in 9 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,787.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,150.25
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.70
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.60
    +1.32 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.00
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0967
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3111
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5400
    -0.2320 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,690.72
    +656.06 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.48
    +13.23 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.19
    +16.72 (+0.06%)
     

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. Announces Upsize to Bought Deal Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CET

CALGARY, AB, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: CET) ("Cathedral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended the terms of its previously announced offering of Units (as defined below). Under the amended terms of the Bought Deal Offering (as defined below), a syndicate of underwriters led by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited (the "Underwriters") have agreed to purchase 32,858,000 Units (the "Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of $0.70 per Unit (the "Issue Price") and offer them to the public by way of short-form prospectus for total gross proceeds of $23,000,600 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Closing") at an exercise price of $0.85 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to such number of additional Units of the Company as is equal to 15% of the Units sold pursuant to the Offering at the Issue Price to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option shall be exercisable in whole or in part, at any time, and from time to time, for a period of 30 days following the Closing for any number of Units at a price equal to the Issue Price.

Total aggregate gross proceeds raised under the Offering, including proceeds raised from the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, will be approximately $26,450,690 if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes (including to repay bank indebtedness) and to help fund future acquisitions.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about April 25, 2022, and is subject to a number of customary conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The Company will apply to list the Common Shares (including the Warrant Shares) and the Warrants to be issued in the Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), subject to customary listing conditions.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, and may also be offered on a private placement basis: (i) in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") and (ii) in such other jurisdictions as agreed by the Company and the Underwriters.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT CATHEDRAL

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., based in Calgary, Alberta is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and operates in the U.S. under Cathedral Energy Services Inc. Cathedral is publicly-traded on the TSX under the symbol "CET". Cathedral is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services. We work in partnership with our customers to tailor our equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs. Our experience, technologies and responsive personnel enable our customers to achieve higher efficiencies and lower project costs. For more information, visit www.cathedralenergyservices.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All information included in this press release, including any information as to the future financial or operating performance and other statements of Cathedral that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "scheduled", "trends", "forecasts", "future", "indications", "potential", "estimates", "predicts", "anticipate", "to establish", "believe", "intend", "ability to", or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. In this press release, forward looking information and statements relate to, among other things: the filing of the short form prospectus, the completion of the Offering, the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the listing of the Common Shares (including the Warrant Shares) and the Warrants on the TSX and the anticipated use of the net proceeds therefrom and the anticipated closing date of the Offering. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, conditions in the oil and gas and financial markets in Canada and the United States, market conditions, economic factors, geopolitical factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's other public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c1560.html

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Faces Downward Pressure as Rising Oil Prices Underpinned the Loonie

    USD/CAD moves lower as yields remain inverted despite the dollar strengthening.

  • Silver Prices Ease Despite that EU Considers Imposing New Sanctions on Russia

    Silver prices slightly lowered as the dollar strengthened and the yield curve remained inverted.

  • IPCC Recognizes Cryptocurrencies as Carbon Emission Factor

    IPCC report states that it is a ‘now or never’ if the world is to stave off climate disaster, citing cryptos as one of the environmental hazards.

  • JPMorgan Is Reviewing Commodity Exposure After Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is reviewing its business with some commodity clients after last month’s nickel short squeeze, a move that threatens to drain more liquidity out of the sector.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security CouncilWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Inst

  • Vietnam Police Detain Ex-Bamboo Airways Chairman’s Aide in Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam police detained the aide to Bamboo Airways former Chairman Trinh Van Quyet as part of a widening probe in alleged stock manipulation at real estate developer FLC Group, which he founded.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security CouncilWhat If Fox News Viewers Wa

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Why Unity Software Stock Popped 9% on Monday

    There's no obvious news driving the stock up today -- but there was some news last week. Specifically, in a mid-day note Friday, investment bank Citigroup suggested that the eventual size of the metaverse could be anywhere from $8 trillion to $13 trillion. Today, however, investors seem to be clueing in to the opportunity for Unity to capitalize on selling 3D software for use in building the metaverse.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, jumped today as shares of some Chinese tech stocks spiked. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings owns an 18.7% stake in the company. Sea's share price was up by 9.6% as of 2:06 p.m. ET.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.