Catheon Gaming announces its Entrepreneur in Residence program

Catheon Gaming
·3 min read

Sydney, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheon Gaming (“the Company” and “Catheon”), the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming & entertainment company, officially announced its Entrepreneur in Residence program today. The program aims to incubate the best and brightest in the industry to bring the freshest and most innovative ideas to Catheon.

The Company endeavours to cultivate a symbiotic relationship between entrepreneurs and the Company with a common vision to grow the biggest blockchain gaming company in the world. Catheon has structured the program to empower and heavily incentivise entrepreneurs to build something that is truly theirs while having the full support of Catheon’s deep domain expertise, financial capital, and technical know-how.

Catheon is looking for entrepreneurs with a proven track record of results working in an NFT or blockchain-related project. They will be self-starters with a drive for innovation and are keen to roll their sleeves up to achieve exceptional results. The Company is actively looking for experienced innovators and thought leaders to join Catheon in continuing its push as a pioneering and driving force in advancing the blockchain industry.

As part of a dynamic and rapidly growing start-up, the entrepreneurs will wear many hats and have boundless opportunities to contribute across all aspects of the business. Each entrepreneur will also have an opportunity to act as a Project Lead at one of Catheon’s industry-defining game titles. With a rapidly growing, genre-agnostic portfolio of 20+ games, entrepreneurs will be matched to the title where they can best leverage their skill and background. They will be supported by Catheon’s 200+ strong team of industry veterans across traditional gaming, business and blockchain industries and capital resources required to make their projects a blockbuster success.

Interested parties can find out more about the Entrepreneur in Residence program on the Catheon website.

William Wu, Founder of Catheon Gaming comments: “We are extremely excited to be formally announcing this program after several extremely positive trials. We have found some of our best innovators that have joined the Catheon family and continue to push our business forward. In this rapidly evolving space, innovation is key to continue being pioneers and here at Catheon we pride ourselves in being the most innovative team on the market. We are confident this program will not only help drive our growth, but also act as a platform that empowers individuals to take charge of their future and the future of blockchain gaming.”

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming is the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company globally. The company’s flagship franchise, SolChicks, entered the market following successful fundraising from various venture capital investors, institutions, and launchpad partners. The company brings technical, gaming, and marketing expertise together with deep roots in the blockchain industry. The company’s strategy is to partner with leading game developers and IP-holders to incubate and launch “best-in-class” blockchain games and bring them to the widest possible audience.

For more information, please visit: https://catheongaming.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: media (at) catheongaming.com.

CONTACT: Rachael Cheung Communications Lead media (at) catheongaming.com.


