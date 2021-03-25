U.S. markets closed

Catherine Monson Named Mentor Category Winner for "Los Grandes" Awards from GNF Worldwide

·3 min read

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc., and Chair of the International Franchising Association (IFA), was recently named the winner in the Mentor category for the "Los Grandes" awards from GNF Worldwide. Monson's acceptance speech was shared at the Virtual Awards Ceremony on Thursday, March 25.

Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

The Mentor Award is given to a recipient who with his or her experience shares their knowledge, inspires others, and offers his or her time and friendship. In 2020, Catherine Monson boldly led her FASTSIGNS International corporate team, the FASTSIGNS® franchise network and the IFA throughout an incredibly challenging economic year. Her work included overseeing the creation of a FASTSIGNS Preparedness site as a resource for the entire FASTSIGNS network, holding weekly Connect with Catherine meetings to keep the network fully informed, and creating motivational videos each week--which she continues to do today--first for FASTSIGNS franchisees and then, at their request, for the International Franchise Association (IFA). In addition, in 2020 and again in 2021, Catherine, as Chair of the IFA, she helped lead the franchising sector through the many challenges of the pandemic.

"I am deeply honored to be receiving this award for my mentorship work," said Catherine Monson. "As someone who was supported by my own mentors throughout my career, I believe in the power of inspiring and mentoring the next generation of leaders and business owners to grow and lead with excellence."

GNF Worldwide are ambassadors of the International Franchise Association (IFA), chair the Franchise Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), and are institutional allies of the U.S. Commercial Service (USCS) and the Spanish Association of Franchisors (AEF). They are also the number one consulting and international franchise brokerage firm, with global presence and reach, also specializing in mergers and acquisitions of business chains and family businesses.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

Contact:
Leah Edwards
FASTSIGNS Corporate Communications
leah.edwards@fastsigns.com
214-346-5792

