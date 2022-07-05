U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Worth $2.4 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global catheter stabilization devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing usage of catheters, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, rising number of surgeries being performed, and population aging are key contributors to market growth.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The arterial securement devices segment held the majority of the revenue share in 2021 due to the frequent and widespread use of arterial catheters in modern healthcare practices.

  • CVC securement devices are expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period due to their increasing usage in cardiac procedures.

  • Hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2021 due to the large number of surgeries performed in hospitals and a high prevalence of infections.

  • North America dominated the global catheter securement devices market owing to increasing awareness levels, aging population, and large usage of catheters.

  • According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), approximately 39,000 transplants were done in the U.S. in 2021. This statistic suggests a considerable demand for urinary catheter stabilization equipment, which is utilized in renal transplantation surgeries.

Get more Insights from full market research report, "Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Arterial Securement, Central Venous Catheter Securement, Peripheral Securement, Urinary Securement), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Growth & Trends

Intravascular catheters have become an essential part of patient care in hospitals and other healthcare settings. According to the Joint Commission, 3 million central venous catheters (CVC) are used in the U.S. annually, and around 250,000 CVCs are used in the U.K. annually. However, the rising use of catheters increases the risk of bloodstream infections related to its usage. Dislodgement, migration, accidental removal, or occlusion of catheters may lead to infections and complications and may pose a risk to patient safety. Thus, the surging number of catheter placements is one of the key contributors to the growth of this market.

Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and the increasing need to reduce the burden of catheter-associated infections are also expected to boost the adoption of stabilization devices. Catheter securement is crucial for reducing related infections & complications and thus, is gaining significance in patient care. Various national and government organizations, such as the CDC, Australia, and New Zealand Urological Nurses Society (ANZUNS), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), issue guidelines that recommend the use of securement devices in the treatment of patients.

The emergence of COVID-19 had slowed the market growth. The reason for this is a shortfall of raw materials for manufacturing equipment, supply chain slowdowns, manufacturing, and supply unit shutdowns, and a decrease in inpatient admissions to medical facilities. The COVID-19-affected patients were given priority, which resulted in the cancellation and delaying of all surgical treatments

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the catheter stabilization devices/catheter securement devices market based on products, end-use, and region:

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market - Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Arterial Securement Devices

  • Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

  • Peripheral Securement Devices

  • Urinary Catheter Securement Devices

  • Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

  • Other Securement Devices

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare Settings

  • Others

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Catheter Stabilization Devices Market

  • C.R. Bard, Inc.

  • Baxter

  • 3M

  • Centurion Medical Products.

  • B Braun Melsungen

  • Merit Medical

  • Systems, Inc.

  • ConvaTec, Inc.

  • TIDI Products LLC.

  • Smith's Medical

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Catheter Market- The global catheter market size is anticipated to reach USD 85.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. An increasing number of surgeries due to a rise in the number of chronic ailments such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, urological disorders, end-stage renal diseases, and other chronic conditions is expected to increase the adoption rate of catheters, thus driving the market over the forecast period.

  • Kyphoplasty Market - The global kyphoplasty market size is expected to reach USD 950.83 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing geriatric population is a key contributing factor attributable to the market growth during the forecast period. Compression fractures affect many individuals worldwide. Vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) are the most common fracture in osteoporosis patients, affecting approximately 750,000 people every year. The occurrence of this condition gradually rises as people age, with an estimated 40% of women aged 80 and older affected.

  • Drug Device Combination Products Market - The global drug device combination products market size is expected to reach USD 251.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand for minimally invasive techniques due to enhanced patient outcomes associated with it is the high impact-rendering driver of this market. These devices facilitate early diagnosis and reduced treatment duration in a majority of surgical procedures. Growing demand is also a consequence of minimal pain, heightened cost efficiency, improved safety, better efficacy, rapid recovery, and reduced hospital stay rendered by these devices.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com 
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catheter-stabilization-devices-market-worth-2-4-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301580438.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

