Cathie Wood Bought More of Zoom as Shares Fell After Results
(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought more of Zoom Video Communications Inc. as the stock fell Tuesday in the wake of the video-conferencing company’s results.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Musk Told Pentagon He Spoke to Putin Directly, New Yorker Says
Goldman Is Cracking Down on Employees That Aren't in Office Five Days a Week
Borrowers With $39 Billion in Student Loans Finally See Relief
Stocks Fail to Catch a Bid Before Nvidia’s Results: Markets Wrap
Two funds run by Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC bought a total of 122,831 shares of Zoom, marking the firm’s first purchase of the stock in about two months, according to daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg.
Zoom reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook after Monday’s close. Its stock fell 2.1% Tuesday, however, as analysts cited some concerns about longer-term growth visibility.
Fresh investment from Ark, which holds a combined stake in Zoom of more than 4%, demonstrates Wood’s continued faith in the pandemic poster child of remote work, even in the face of global return-to-office campaigns and competition from rivals such as Microsoft Corp.
Flexible Work Will Survive Ominous News From WeWork and Zoom
Zoom’s shares are down 2.1% so far this year, on course to underperform the Nasdaq 100 Index for a third-straight year. Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has risen 31% in 2023, compared with gains of 14% for the S&P 500 Index and 36% for the Nasdaq 100.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Never Mind Shrinking Households, Builders Are Adding Bedrooms
Drug Benefit Firms Devise New Fees That Go to Them, Not Clients
‘Don’t You Remember Me?’ The Crypto Hell on the Other Side of a Spam Text
GOP Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Sued Over Strive’s Practices
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.