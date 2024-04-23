Cathie Wood's Ark Empire Bleeds As Investor Outflows Spike: 'The Loyal Shareholders Have Become Frustrated'

Piero Cingari
4 min read
0
Cathie Wood's Ark Empire Bleeds As Investor Outflows Spike: 'The Loyal Shareholders Have Become Frustrated'
Cathie Wood's Ark Empire Bleeds As Investor Outflows Spike: 'The Loyal Shareholders Have Become Frustrated'

In early 2021, Ark Invest, led by tech investor Cathie Wood, managed a staggering $59 billion across six funds, making it the world’s largest active ETF manager.

Three years later, a significant 80% downturn occurred, with assets under management in those funds plummeting to just $11.1 billion. This decline can be attributed to a combination of factors, including high interest rates dampening Wood’s long-term speculative tech investments and the subsequent wave of outflows from disillusioned investors.

To give a sense of the scale, investors had withdrawn a substantial $2.24 billion from Wood’s actively managed funds by the end of the third week of April 2024, nearly tripling the outflows seen throughout all of 2023.

Notably, Ark’s flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), experienced outflows exceeding $1.3 billion in less than four months this year, far surpassing the $578 million seen in 2023.

Below is a breakdown of the fund flows for Ark’s actively managed ETFs in 2024 compared to 2023:


ARK Actively Managed ETFs

YTD 2024 Fund Flows
(as of Apr. 19)

2023 Fund Flows

ARK Innovation ETF

-1.37 B

-578.15 M

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW)

-211.66 M

-63.93 M

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

-363.74 M

40.41 M

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF)

-144.93 M

-58.26 M

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

-126.76 M

-53.14 M

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

-21.97 M

-42.23 M

Total

2.24 B

755.3 M

Source: VettaFi

"The loyal shareholders have become frustrated," Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at data provider VettaFi, told The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the promising outlook for Ark’s growth and disruptive technology investment style this year, Rosenbluth said heavy concentration of funds in underperforming companies remains a concern.

With the sole exception of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), none of the other top 10 holdings in the Ark innovation ETF have yielded positive returns in 2024.


Name

Weight

Return

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

9.38%

35.60%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

9.32

-41.76

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

8.27

-33.26

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

6.98

-4.80

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

5.69

-21.46

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CSRP)

4.92

-7.28

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

4.50

-15.59

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

4.47

-19.14

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

4.21

38.85

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

3.33

-43.14

Data as of Apr. 23, 2024

Read Also: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Seizes Tesla Dip, Acquires Over $17M in Shares Ahead Of Q1 Results — Zoom Stock Dumped

Short Strategies On Cathie Wood’s Ark Funds Emerge

The underperformance of Cathie Wood’s actively managed funds has prompted other ETF issuers to undertake short strategies on Ark ETFs.

AXS Investments launched the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) at the end of 2021, which shorts Wood’s flagship ARKK fund and has seen a 40% increase since inception. During the same timeframe, the ARKK Innovation ETF were down by over 60%.

In May 2022, AXS Investments also launched the AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK), which shorts ARKK with a leverage of 2x.

Chart: Shorting Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Brings Robust Returns

Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments, highlighted on CNBC last month a spike in inflows affecting these two funds: "With thousands of startups and small high growth companies driving innovation having received financing from Silicon Valley Bank and others like it, this really could be a harbinger for concern around the ability of these kinds of innovation-driving companies to get financing going forward."

Seven days following the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank, the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF and the AXS 2X Innovation ETF witnessed an 80% and 50% jump in trading activity, respectively.

Read Now: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Says Bitcoin Could Be Priming For Over 3,000% Rally Over Next 12 Months As King Crypto Becomes Less Inflationary Than Gold After Halving

Cathie Wood photo courtesy of Ark Invest.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Cathie Wood's Ark Empire Bleeds As Investor Outflows Spike: 'The Loyal Shareholders Have Become Frustrated' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • IBM nearing deal for cloud software provider HashiCorp, source says

    (Reuters) -International Business Machines is nearing a deal to buy cloud software provider HashiCorp, according to a person familiar with the matter. Hashicorp's stock surged 24%, giving it a market value of $6.1 billion, after the Wall Street Journal first reported the talks. Under CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM has focused on acquisitions to build out its cloud offerings.

  • Suze Orman Decided To Drop Homeowners Insurance After An Outrageous Quote: '$28,000 For A 2,100-Square-Foot Condo. Are You Kidding Me?'

    Finance expert Suze Orman has voiced concerns about the impact of climate change on property insurance costs, asserting it could threaten the American dream of homeownership. Orman, 72, faced a $28,000 annual insurance quote for her Florida oceanside condo, leading her to forego coverage entirely. She highlights a troubling trend where soaring insurance costs driven by frequent and severe weather events may deter Americans from buying homes. Don't Miss: For many first-time buyers, a house is abo

  • Holding 6 Ethereum (ETH) Could Make You A Millionaire, According to Cathie Wood

    With the recent halving and spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) driving demand, Bitcoin has had the spotlight for much of 2024. However, according to Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, Ethereum (ETH) could catch up to Bitcoin and provide investors with huge profits in the coming years. At an investor conference held by Ark Invest, Wood spoke about Ethereum, noting that the project could reach a market capitalization of $20 trillion by 2032. ETH currently has a supply of around 120 million tokens. So, a ma

  • It's Time to Ditch These 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks and Replace Them With 2 Bona Fide Outperformers

    Among Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, there are two former highfliers that are no longer magnificent.

  • Time to Pounce: 2 Phenomenal Ultra-High-Yield REITs That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

    The premier name among retail REITs, along with a 14%-yielding REIT that's returned $25 billion to its shareholders since going public, make for sensational buys right now.

  • Trump poised to clinch $1.3 billion social media company stock award

    Donald Trump is set to secure on Tuesday a stock bonus worth $1.3 billion from the company that operates his social media app Truth Social, equivalent to about half the majority stake he already owns in it, thanks to the wild rally in its shares. The award will take the former U.S. President's overall stake in the company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), to $4.1 billion. While Trump has agreed not to sell any of his TMTG shares before September, the windfall represents a significant boost to his wealth, which Forbes pegs at $4.7 billion.

  • 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying 6% or More That Could Beat the Market in 2024 and Beyond

    Not only are these stocks great for income, but they can be more exciting investments than you think.

  • What's Going On With MSCI Stock On Monday?

    MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) reported fiscal first-quarter revenue growth of 14.8% year-on-year to $679.97 million, missing the consensus of $684.14 million. The adjusted EPS of $3.52 beat the consensus of $3.45. The stock price dipped after the results. The total run-rate at March 31, 2024, rose 14.6% Y/Y to $2.73 billion. The organic recurring subscription run rate growth was 8.7%. The retention rate was 92.8% compared to 95.2% last year. Index operating revenues of the investment research firm rose 1

  • Should You Buy Intel Stock Before Earnings?

    Intel is underperforming the broader semiconductor index.

  • 3 Super-Safe Stocks That Could Reach 70 Consecutive Years of Dividend Raises By 2032

    When it comes to reliable passive income, these three dividend-paying companies are best in breed.