U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,844.75
    +15.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,185.00
    +115.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,865.00
    +44.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.00
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.56
    +0.89 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.50
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8570
    +0.4650 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,815.82
    -23.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.57
    -1.58 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,989.48
    +168.68 (+0.65%)
     

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys About $5M of COIN, Continuing Her Dip-Buy Parade

Greg Ahlstrand
Marco Bello

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest grabbed another $5 million of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Thursday, as she continues to show confidence in the crypto exchange even as its share price falls. It closed down 11% on Thursday at $33.53. It fell almost 90% in 2022.

ARK's ARKW fund, or ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, bought 27,813 COIN shares.

ARFK, or ARK Fintech Innovation EFT, bought 144,463 Coin shares.

Read more: Cathie Wood's ARK Continues to Buy Coinbase's Dip, Adding $3.2 Million of COIN to Portfolio

Recommended Stories

  • Bank Run at Crypto Lender Silvergate Capital Wipes Out 7 Years of Profits

    Deposits at Silvergate Capital plunged by $8.1 billion in the fourth quarter, forcing the bank to sell assets at deep discounts.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Silvergate Capital stock tanks 42% as FTX collapse ripples through crypto

    Shares of Silvergate Capital plummeted more than 40% as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues throughout the crypto space.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Carnival Surges on Management's Bullish Outlook

    Carnival stock looks set for a turnaround in 2023

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the 2022 Bear Market

    The declines put both indexes firmly in bear market territory. One person who knows a thing or two about investing in bear markets is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has helped the holding company generate returns of roughly 2,419,900% for investors -- crushing the S&P 500's returns in the process.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Wells Fargo’s prominent banking analyst sees big upside for Bank of America

    Bank of America might be an overnight success story — three decades in the making. Mayo, along with his fellow analysts Christopher Spahr and Robert Rutschow, issued a report Jan. 3 in which they project that BofA’s shares could rise more than 50% this year. BofA and other banks are benefiting from the widening margin between what they pay on deposits and what’s earned from interest on loans.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

    Does the January share price for iQIYI, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IQ ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Salesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. division Tableau was hit harder than other units in the company’s largest-ever round of jobs cuts this week, adding to a major reorganization that signals the $15.7 billion acquisition hasn’t lived up to expectations.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeUkraine Latest: U

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • Devon Energy Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength, Gets An Upgrade

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Devon Energy shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?