Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys About $5M of COIN, Continuing Her Dip-Buy Parade
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest grabbed another $5 million of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Thursday, as she continues to show confidence in the crypto exchange even as its share price falls. It closed down 11% on Thursday at $33.53. It fell almost 90% in 2022.
ARK's ARKW fund, or ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, bought 27,813 COIN shares.
ARFK, or ARK Fintech Innovation EFT, bought 144,463 Coin shares.
