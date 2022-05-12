Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Grabs More Than Half a Million Coinbase Shares as Exchange's Stock Plummets
Three funds of Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought a combined total of 546,579 shares of Coinbase Global (COIN), Ark said in an email on Thursday. Coinbase shares were down 26.4% to $52.35 in post-market trading on Wednesday.
ARK Innovation ETF, or AARK, bought 360,855 Coinbase shares, 0.252% of the fund's investments.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, or ARKW, bought 62,602 shares, making Coinbase 0.2397% of the fund's investment.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, or ARKF, bought 123,122 Coinbase shares, comprising 0.7747% of the fund's investment.
