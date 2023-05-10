Cathode Material Market Thriving in Asia Pacific, Predicted to Achieve 9.4% CAGR and US$ 50.4 Billion by 2032 | Market.us

Market.Us

The growing usage of renewable energy battery storage has had a positive impact on the market. With the advantages of electric vehicles, such as zero emissions and higher efficiency, more customers are being drawn to electric vehicles, significantly increasing the demand for cathode materials in the market.

New York, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the Global Cathode Material Market was valued at USD 21.0 Billion and is expected to reach USD 50.4 Billion in 2032. This market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% between 2023 and 2032.

Cathode materials are important elements in the composition of positive electrodes in battery cell manufacturing. The cathode materials include many elements like manganese, nickel, and cobalt. These cathode materials are used in manufacturing motors, transformers, and generators across various end-use industries. Various components in the electrical industry, like insulating materials, laminated cores, and wire windings, requires cathode material.

Cathode Material Market

Key Takeaway:

By Battery type, lead acid batteries lead the market with a major revenue share in the account.

By Material, lead dioxide dominates the segment.

By End-use, the automotive sector mostly uses cathode material in batteries.

Asia Pacific held a major revenue share of 33.4% in 2022.

North America is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for batteries in the industries is also increasing the demand for cathode material in the market. Moreover, the rising awareness among individuals for 0 emission vehicles like electric vehicles has significantly raised the demand for cathode material. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles from individuals across the world, the cathode market is expected to experience significant growth in the upcoming period.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cathode Material Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the cathode material market. Some of these factors include:

Rising Environmental Awareness: the increasing environmental awareness among individuals to adopt eco-friendly solutions is boosting the growth of the cathode material market. Individuals are highly adopting electric vehicles to avoid environmental damage and reduce pollution. This is boosting the growth of the cathode material market.

Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry: with the rising demand for electric vehicles, the demand for cathode material has risen significantly in the automotive industry for its application in batteries. The high usage of cathode material in EV batteries has boosted the demand for cathode material in the automotive industry.

Top Trends in Global Cathode Material Market

The rising awareness of the environment is positively affecting the cathode material market. The ongoing trend of eco-friendly products among individuals is boosting the growth of the cathode material market. Individuals across the world are highly inclined towards the adoption of eco-friendly products like electric vehicles. Industries are also opting for renewable energy storage. With the increased use of EVs and renewable energy storage, the demand for cathode material has risen significantly in the market. This is expected to boost the growth of the cathode material market over the forecast period.

Market Growth

The demand for cathode material has risen significantly in the automotive industry for its application in batteries. The high usage of cathode material in EV batteries has boosted the demand for cathode material in the automotive industry. Also, the increasing environmental awareness among individuals to adopt eco-friendly solutions is boosting the growth of the cathode material market. The governments of many countries across the world have introduced various schemes and subsidies to promote the use of renewable resources among individuals. This is boosting the growth of the cathode material market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region leads the cathode material market by accounting for a major revenue share of 33.4%. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the presence of countries like Japan, China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea. The increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in these countries is boosting the growth of the Asia Pacific region in the global cathode material market. After Asia Pacific, North America covers the second biggest share in the global cathode material market. The presence of advanced infrastructure and increasing investments in the automotive sector are driving the growth of North America in the cathode material market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. The cathode material market is fragmented into many companies offering the cathode material. The key companies in the market are adopting various strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their market share and strengthen their position in the market. Some of the major players include Umicore, Johnson Matthey, LG Chem, BASF SE, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, Targray Technology International, NEI Corporation, Nichia Corporation, POSCO Chemical, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, and other key players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 21.0 billion Market Size (2032) USD 50.4 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 9.4% from 2023 to 2032 Asia Pacific Revenue Share 33.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The adoption of renewable energy battery storage across various industries has positively affected the cathode material market. The advantages of renewable energy battery storage, like low carbon emission and low cost, attract enterprises to adopt renewable energy battery storage in their industries. These factors are driving the growth of the cathode material market. Moreover, the increased demand for various electric vehicles like HEVs, and PHEVs across the world are boosting the growth of the cathode material market. The depleting fossil fuel reserves have forced individuals to look for better options for the fuel in their vehicles. Therefore, the benefits of electric vehicles, like 0 emissions and better efficiency, are attracting customers to adopt electric vehicles. This has significantly boosted the demand for the cathode material in the market. With the increasing demand for renewable energy battery storage, the cathode materials market is anticipated to grow significantly in the upcoming period.

Market Restraints

The batteries like lithium-ion batteries and lead acid batteries are made up of different types of chemicals and compounds that are toxic to humans. These chemicals and compounds include various acids and heavy metals, which are harmful to human exposure. Therefore, the batteries require proper storage and transportation according to the provided guidelines; otherwise, they can be very dangerous for individuals. With the rising demand for cathode materials for their application in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, the safety concerns of batteries are also rising among individuals. These factors are hindering the growth of the global cathode material market.

Market Opportunities

Many countries' governments have introduced various schemes and subsidies to promote and support the growth of renewable resources. This is anticipated to create many opportunities in the cathode material market during the forecast period. Also, cathode materials are highly used in batteries across various industries. The depleting fossil fuel reserves and increasing awareness of renewable energy storage have significantly affected the cathode material market. All these factors are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Cathode Material Market

Battery Type Insight

Lead acid batteries lead the battery type segment by accounting for a major revenue share in the market. The increasing use of lead acid-based batteries like lead oxide across various applications in the energy storage systems and automotive industry is driving the growth of lead acid batteries in the battery type segment of the cathode materials market. On the other hand, lithium-ion batteries are anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The lithium-ion batteries like lithium cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and lithium manganese oxide are used in electric vehicles. This rising adoption of EVs in the last few years has boosted the growth of lithium-ion batteries in the market. It is also expected to continue the growth during the forecast period.

Material Insight

Lead dioxide dominates the material segment of the cathode material market. The growth of lead dioxide in the material segment is attributed to the high use of lead dioxide batteries in telecommunication, energy storage, and the automotive industry. In addition, the moderate discharge rate of lead dioxide, as compared to the other materials in the competition, is driving the growth of lead dioxide in the material segment of the cathode material market.

End-Use Insight

The automotive sector dominates the end-use segment by covering the major revenue share in the market. The growth of the automotive sector is due to the increased adoption of electric vehicles across the world in the last few years, which has boosted the automotive sector's growth in the end-use segment of the cathode material market. The cathode material is used in the manufacturing of many batteries, like lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries. These batteries are highly used in electric vehicles for their better efficiency. Therefore, with the increasing use of these batteries in the automotive sector, the cathode material market is growing significantly.

Market Segmentation

Based on Battery Capacity

Lithium-Ion

Lead Acid

Other Battery Types

Based on Material

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lead Dioxide

Oxyhydroxide

Graphite Cathode

Other Materials

Based on End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other End-Uses

Based on Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

BASF SE

Umicore

LG Chem

Johnson Matthey

Targray Technology International

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd

Nichia Corporation

NEI Corporation

POSCO Chemical

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Cathode Material Market

In May 2022, Umicore launched its new R and D center for cathode materials in Cheonan, Korea. The aim of the R&D center is to focus on the development of advanced battery materials.

In April 2022, POSCO Chemical announced that they had started the construction of their new manufacturing plant, which has a capacity of producing 30,000 tons of high-purity nickel cathodes. This is expected to expand the customer base of the cathode material in the market.

