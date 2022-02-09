U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,574.35
    +52.81 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,778.76
    +315.98 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,381.48
    +187.03 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.70
    +32.33 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.29
    +0.93 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.80
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9400
    -0.0140 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    -0.0980 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,904.74
    +513.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.03
    +21.32 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.24
    +85.17 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Catholic Medical Mission Board Releases 2021 Annual Report: “A Call to Mission”

Catholic Medical Mission Board
·4 min read

In 2021, CMMB reached over 1.12 million people around the world with critical health and social services. CMMB distributed over $300 million worth of medicines and medical supplies in 22 countries. Through the challenging times of COVID-19, CMMB continues to serve those most in need through maternal and child health services, health system strengthening, medical donations, and placement of medical volunteers.

CMMB Health Worker with Mother and Child at Health Facility in Mwandi, Zambia

In 2021, CMMB reached over 1.12 million people around the world with critical health and social services. CMMB distributed over $300 million worth of medicines and medical supplies in 22 countries.
In 2021, CMMB reached over 1.12 million people around the world with critical health and social services. CMMB distributed over $300 million worth of medicines and medical supplies in 22 countries.
In 2021, CMMB reached over 1.12 million people around the world with critical health and social services. CMMB distributed over $300 million worth of medicines and medical supplies in 22 countries.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) has released its 2021 Annual Report “A Call to Mission,” highlighting our unwavering response in addressing maternal and child health inequities through healthcare services and health systems strengthening. In fiscal year 2021, CMMB reached over 1.12 million people around the world with critical health and social services. CMMB distributed over $300 million worth of medicines and medical supplies to 37 health partners for facilities in 22 countries.

Through the challenging times of COVID-19 and its impact on already fragile health systems, CMMB has continued delivering high-quality healthcare to the most vulnerable communities around the world with dignity, respect, and love. This year, our signature maternal and child health program, known as CHAMPS, expanded the number of families reached with a package of preventative and curative health services and social services to 641,149 people. CHAMPS has made critical impacts in reducing preventable illnesses and deaths. As COVID-19 threatens decades of progress on reducing global poverty, CMMB’s approach to listening to and responding to communities’ needs allows the needed agility to address emerging challenges while ensuring basic health services are consistently available.

“We selected 'A Call to Mission' as the theme for 2022, our 110th anniversary year. We have not wavered in our response and in our invitation to others to join us in answering the call – in whatever way people are able to help. CMMB continues to address the pressing needs for health care and medicine around the world. And given the current global health crisis, there has never been a more important time to serve and to address the inequity in health services for the world’s marginalized communities,” said Mary Beth Powers, CMMB president and CEO.

“Examples abound in this report regarding the innovations and strategies that CMMB and our partners employ to improve the quality of care available to communities in need. These range from the construction of newborn care clinics to teaching techniques like kangaroo care, where skin-to-skin contact with the mother can stabilize an infant’s breathing, heart rate, and temperature, and dramatically decreases infant deaths” said Ms. Powers.

This year, through our maternal and child health program, known as CHAMPS program, 24,865 women gave birth in a health facility with a skilled birth attendant and 33,658 children under one year were fully immunized. Collaboration with community leaders and hospital staff has helped to strengthen, deepen, and expand the availability of services from the household to the hospital.

“The interaction between community health workers and mothers who seek to promote the health of all children and women is critically important to the success of these programs. All these partnerships are the foundation of a functioning sustainable health system and are developed through the work of CMMB,” said Sister Rosemary Moynihan, outgoing Board Chair.

“This year the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the reality of our global interconnectedness, dependency on each other, the reality that all people and jobs are essential to the wellbeing of the whole–something our work has made apparent as well. We have seen our world shrink. As Pope Francis reminds us, we are all brothers and sisters; all created by God in the image of God. There are no strangers–just people we have not met," said Sister Rosemary.

Read our 2021 Annual Report here: https://cmmb.org/2021-annual-report/

For questions about the information contained within this press release or about CMMB and its programs, please contact the Director of Communications, Luke Dougherty at LDougherty@cmmb.org

About CMMB

CMMB (Catholic Medical Mission Board) provides long-term medical and development aid to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to healthcare. Focusing on women’s and children health, we deliver sustainable health services in Peru, Haiti, Kenya, South Sudan, and Zambia. For over a century, we have worked to strengthen and support communities through healthcare programs and initiatives, the placement of volunteers, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies. CMMB has delivered over 3,000 shipments to 88 countries over the last ten years, with a total value of more than $4 billion worth of medical aid.

Learn more at: https://cmmb.org/

Attachments

CONTACT: Luke Dougherty Catholic Medical Mission Board 212-609-2582 LDougherty@cmmb.org


Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    On the call today are Dr. Jay Luly, president and chief executive officer; Paul Mellett, our chief financial officer; and other members of Enanta's senior management team. Enanta has a successful and proven history of discovering and developing antiviral treatment, as demonstrated by glecaprevir, the HCV protease inhibitor component and MAVYRET, a leading treatment for chronic hepatitis C virus.

  • Doctor on developing global COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We got zero help from the U.S. government’

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the development of a new coronavirus vaccine, global vaccine inequity, and vaccine technology.

  • Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

    Fourth-quarter sales of Xpovio were encouraging, but top-line results from another trial were a little disappointing.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Former Boeing Pilot to Face Fewer Charges as Judge Trims Criminal Case

    A federal judge dismissed part of the criminal case against a former Boeing pilot accused of misleading air-safety regulators about faulty software that played a significant role in two deadly 737 MAX crashes.

  • Starbucks, fired Memphis workers trade accusations amid bitter union fight

    Starbucks fired seven workers at a Memphis location, in the midst of an increasingly acrimonious battle over a unionization drive

  • I'm Boosted and Got Omicron—This Was My Worst Symptom by Far

    After nearly two years of avoiding a COVID infection—thanks in large part to being vaccinated, wearing a good mask, and not leaving the house much—I finally got it. There's nothing unique about my situation: The highly contagious Omicron variant brought numbers to new heights across the U.S., and New York got hit particularly hard. Because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted, I knew that I was very unlikely to have a severe case of COVID, but I was still surprised by the trajectory of my infection.

  • Cantor Trader on Trial for Taking ‘Off the Books’ Commissions

    (Bloomberg) -- For over a decade, even after he was promoted to Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s global co-head of equities, Adam Mattessich received personal checks from other traders who paid him half their commissions from certain clients.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for

  • Clinical Trial Shows Charlotte's Web Hemp Extract's Positive Effects on Stress, Sleep and Well Being

    (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in cannabidiol (CBD) hemp extract wellness products, shares the positive results from a randomized, controlled, clinical trial study which evaluated the effectiveness of hemp-derived CBD extracts. Charlotte's Web participated in the Radicle ACES (Advancing CBD Education and Science) study, conducted by Radicle Science, an independent health tech company validating health and wellness p

  • Starbucks Illegally Fired Seven Activists, Union Says in Complaint

    (Bloomberg) -- The union organizing Starbucks Corp. employees filed a federal complaint accusing it of illegally firing activist employees, marking a new and more contentious chapter in the efforts to expand labor representation among the company’s workers. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stol

  • Tesla says California plans to sue over alleged discrimination, harassment

    The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at its factory in Fremont, California, between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said https://bit.ly/3ozSmPb in a statement. Despite several requests, Tesla said, the regulator declined to provide the company with the specific allegations or the factual bases for its lawsuit. In the past, the department has investigated claims by employees who believe they were discriminated against or harassed, but did not find any misconduct, Tesla said.

  • Enveric Biosciences Files Provisional Patent for Cannabinoid + Celecoxib Conjugate EV104 after Successful Synthesis

    By Alan Hatfield Neuroscience company Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) announced the creation of EV104a and EV104b for the potential treatment of Osteoarthritis and other pain indications. Known as the […]

  • ‘Dixie Mafia’ Behind Hit on North Carolina Family Found Stuffed in Bathtub, Police Say

    Watauga County Sheriff's OfficeA Georgia inmate fondly reminiscing to his son about “killing three people in the North Carolina mountains” during his glory days has led to police cracking one of that state’s most brutal cold cases.The triple killings of Virginia Durham, Bryce Durham, and their 18-year-old son, Bobby, shocked the entire community of Boone, North Carolina, in February 1972. Their bodies were found by family members stuffed into an overflowing bathtub in their own home, and the evi

  • 12-Year-Old Temporarily Disqualified At Swim Meet For Wearing A ‘Black Lives Matter’ Swimsuit

    Swimmer was almost disqualified from competing all because she wore a swimsuit that bore a powerful message.

  • Starbucks unbowed as union movement spreads, some see 'head in the sand'

    Starbucks has found itself at the center of a budding movement, one that it has taken great pains to fend off.

  • ‘Badass’ rapper and her husband accused of £3bn Bitcoin fraud

    Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan are accused of using fake identities to convert Bitcoin into other digital currencies

  • Are Intranasal Sprays The Next $36 Billion Trend in Vaccine Stocks?

    It's no secret that coronavirus vaccines are hot-selling medicines for which there's a massive market. Pfizer is expected to make $36 billion in 2021 alone from sales of its coronavirus shot, Comirnaty, and it's hard to see demand falling while the pandemic rages. If a competitor were to develop a new product that doesn't fall victim to the same pitfalls, Pfizer's dominance might come to an end.

  • High drug prices due to ‘complex health care system’ in the U.S., Novo Nordisk CEO says

    Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of obesity and diabetes treatments, innovation in these fields, supply issues, drug prices, and the complexity of the U.S. health care system.