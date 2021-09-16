U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,823.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,489.75
    -14.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.50
    -6.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.49
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3825
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3340
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,439.64
    +1,320.29 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.78
    +47.56 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.90
    +20.41 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

CATL and BASF have signed a framework agreement to accelerate the achievement of global carbon neutrality goals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • The cooperation is focused on cathode active materials and battery recycling

  • The partnership supports both companies' commitment to global carbon neutrality and CATL's localization strategy in Europe

NINGDE, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and BASF SE (BASF) announced a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling. The collaboration aims at developing a sustainable battery value chain, in support of CATL's localization in Europe and contributes to achieving both companies' global carbon neutrality goals.

CATL is a global leader in innovative new energy technologies. It is committed to providing premier solutions as well as services for new energy applications worldwide. CATL has launched its project to build up its first European factory in Germany to localize lithium-ion battery production. With this, it is accelerating the development of a local supply chain for European customers and consumers.

As the largest chemical supplier to the automotive industry, BASF has established a strong position in the CAM market including a global manufacturing and R&D footprint, and a broad portfolio of mid- to high-nickel, manganese-rich, cobalt-free CAM. In Europe, BASF is introducing CAM production with an industry-leading carbon footprint through its advanced process technology, a secured local raw materials supply chain, a favorable energy mix for production, as well as short and effective logistics along the supply chain.

Through the partnership with BASF, CATL targets to improve its European service capabilities by developing a localized battery recycling network and a secure raw material supply chain in the region.

The strategic partnership with CATL allows BASF to closely work with a globally leading battery producer on CAM and battery recycling. This cooperation will deepen BASF's expertise and strengthen its global market position.

"The partnership with BASF is another important step for our localization journey in Europe," said Zhou Jia, President of CATL. "With CATL's innovative battery technology and BASF's deep materials expertise, we will further enhance our capability to support our worldwide customers and accelerate the global drive towards carbon neutrality."

"The transformation towards electromobility requires strong partnerships along the value chain," said Dr. Markus Kamieth, Member of BASF's Board of Executive Directors. "Pairing BASF's strong position as a leading supplier for cathode active materials with CATL's expertise in lithium-ion batteries will speed up innovation and the formation of a sustainable battery value chain worldwide."

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. According to SNE Research, in the year 2020, CATL's EV battery consumption volume ranked No.1 in the world for four consecutive years. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy, and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including battery chemistry system, structure system, manufacturing system and business models.

For more information, please visit http://www.catl.com

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S.

Further information at www.basf.com.

About BASF's Catalysts Division

BASF's Catalysts division is the world's leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts. The group offers exceptional expertise in the development of technologies that protect the air we breathe, produce the fuels that power our world and ensure efficient production of a wide variety of chemicals, plastics and other products, including advanced battery materials. By leveraging our industry-leading R&D platforms, passion for innovation and deep knowledge of precious and base metals, BASF's Catalysts division develops unique, proprietary solutions that drive customer success.

Further information on BASF's Catalysts division is available on the Internet at www.catalysts.basf.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catl-and-basf-have-signed-a-framework-agreement-to-accelerate-the-achievement-of-global-carbon-neutrality-goals-301378355.html

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Retail traders aren't buying the dip like usual: Analysts

    Retail behavior has changed slightly recently, deviating from its "buy the dip" mentality that's been consistent for some time now. There's also something interesting with meme stocks and crypto.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Why This Crypto Mining Stock Soared 26% Today

    Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. On Wednesday, Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had installed its first batch of 7,200 S19J Pro Antminers and will continue to receive 600 machines on a monthly basis. To do so, it has agreed to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • A Chinese property giant is a $300 billion time bomb for Beijing

    For decades, the Chinese developer Evergrande Group was an embodiment of the success of the rapidly growing Chinese economy. Increasing disposable personal income fueled a growing passion for purchasing property which in turned propelled the rise of Evergrande, as well as its billionaire founder Xu Jiayin. Evergrande is a bellwether for the sector, given its gigantic footprint across the country of more than 1,000 projects.

  • Rivian Beats Tesla, GM With First Electric Pickup; Nikola Set To Begin Semi Production

    Rivian rolled out the first all-electric pickup truck, beating GM, Tesla and Ford. Meanwhile, Nikola plans to make 100 semis in Germany.