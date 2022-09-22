U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.75
    -35.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,071.00
    -211.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,571.25
    -138.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.40
    -18.70 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.25
    +0.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.00
    -9.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.16 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9823
    -0.0020 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    +0.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3500
    +0.3140 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,437.60
    -501.99 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.50
    -17.37 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,982.82
    -330.31 (-1.21%)
     

CATL and FlexGen Sign 10GWh Multi-Year Battery Energy Storage System Supply Agreement

0
·4 min read

Announcement follows FlexGen becoming the first U.S. energy storage integrator to receive CATL Authorized Services Provider designation

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, today announced it has executed a Master Supply Agreement with FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. (FlexGen), the leading energy storage technology platform and energy storage solution provider to supply 10GWh of CATL's leading energy storage equipment over a three year period.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (“CATL”) is a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide.
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (“CATL”) is a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide.

CATL will supply FlexGen with EnerC, a containerized liquid-cooling battery system. With IP55 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, EnerC is able to meet the requirements of various harsh climatic conditions, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the whole system for 20 years. Empowered by its industry-leading highly integrated liquid cooling design, EnerC's energy density can reach 259.7 kWh per square meter, almost a 200% increase over traditional air-cooling systems.

FlexGen's HybridOS™ energy management system platform will power the energy storage systems deployed with CATL to provide advanced and reliable capability for utility, competitive power market, as well as municipal and cooperative utility projects.  The HybridOS™ platform is currently powering high performance energy storage systems in Texas, California and across North America.

The announcement follows FlexGen being named as a CATL Authorized Services Provider to provide maintenance and optimization services on CATL battery energy storage equipment. FlexGen's designation unlocks an expanded service network for CATL equipment in North America while deepening the partnership between the two companies which now spans over 2.5 GWh in energy storage system projects.

The outlook for energy storage deployments in supporting the energy transition and build greater resilience into the grid infrastructure has never been brighter. CATL is committed to delivering sustainable battery storage products to customers globally. The extended partnership and the latest supply agreement with FlexGen enable CATL to deliver critical equipment supply to move forward more quickly with energy storage project deployments in the North American market.

CATL is a global leader of new energy innovative technologies. Its equipment is currently deployed in some of the largest and most critical energy storage projects globally, including the three projects for Southern California Edison totaling over 2.1 GWh in capacity, as well as over 500 MWh of merchant energy storage plants in operation and under construction in Texas.

"FlexGen and CATL have partnered for many years on advancing energy storage deployments.  The significant commitment we are making to CATL and the energy storage market is built upon the quality, performance, and positive results this partnership has delivered to our customers," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.  "We are excited about the opportunity to grow the energy storage market and bring exceptional energy storage technology to our customers."

"FlexGen has been an essential partner for CATL in the deployment and growth of our energy storage business in North America. The deep technological partnership has ensured high performance and reliability for our customers and has resulted in some of the best performing plants we have operating," said Tan Libin, vice president of CATL. "The expanded commitment we are making with this Supply Agreement highlights the value our organizations have delivered and the potential we see to further scale our partnership."

FlexGen is the leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the U.S. and globally. For more information: https://www.flexgen.com

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") is a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In the year 2021, CATL ranked No.1 in terms of EV battery consumption volume in the world for five consecutive years, and it also ranks first in the market share of global energy storage battery production. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy, and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including material and electrochemistry system, structure system, extreme manufacturing and business model. For more information, please visit https://www.catl.com/en/

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is the leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com

FlexGen is the leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally.
FlexGen is the leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catl-and-flexgen-sign-10gwh-multi-year-battery-energy-storage-system-supply-agreement-301630386.html

SOURCE FlexGen

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve dealt another outsized interest rate hike in its fight against stubborn inflation.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best defensive stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Bridgewater Associates, […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Hawkish Fed Sees New Terminal Rate

    The stock market whipsawed lower as the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points and forecast a new terminal rate of 4.6%.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • If the market passes this upcoming test, stocks will be poised to move higher. We’re not there yet.

    Consider all the attention given to a possible “double bottom.” A double bottom occurs when the market forms an initial low, rallies for a while, subsequently falls back to that initial low but doesn’t fall significantly lower, and then begins a major new leg up. The comments about double bottoms made by Robert Edwards and John Magee, authors of the Bible on technical analysis entitled “Technical Analysis of Stock Trends,” are telling.

  • What's Going On With FedEx? (Revised)

    In a market-moving announcement last week, FedEx withdrew its FY23 earnings forecast, citing a volatile operating environment.

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers today. If you want to see some other stocks losing value on Wednesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Wall Street’s key indices opened marginally higher this morning. However, they turned red in mid-day trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted […]

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • Quant Billionaire Jim Simons Loves These 10 Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 defensive stocks that quant billionaire Jim Simons loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Simons portfolio, go directly to Quant Billionaire Jim Simons Loves These 5 Defensive Stocks. James Simons, the founder of New York-based Renaissance Technologies, manages an equity portfolio worth more than […]