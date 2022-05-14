U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,419.22
    -784.71 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

CATL's all-scenario energy storage solutions shine at ees Europe 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 300750.SZ

MUNICH, May 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, is in the spotlight with its award-winning all-scenario energy storage solutions at the ees Europe 2022, the largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems in Europe, which was held from May 11-13 at Messe München, Munich.

EnerOne, the modular outdoor liquid cooling BESS
EnerOne, the modular outdoor liquid cooling BESS
EnerC, the containerized liquid-cooling battery system (1:3 model)
EnerC, the containerized liquid-cooling battery system (1:3 model)
48100 battery module for base stations (left) and lithium-ion battery rack for UPS application EnerU (right)
48100 battery module for base stations (left) and lithium-ion battery rack for UPS application EnerU (right)
CATL&#x002019;s booth B1.440 at ees Europe
CATL’s booth B1.440 at ees Europe

CATL's cutting-edge products demonstrated at the exhibition cover application scenarios of power generation, power transmission and distribution, and power consumption. EnerOne, the modular outdoor liquid cooling BESS, won this year's ees AWARD on May 10. Equipped with 280 Ah LFP cells, the flagship product boasts a cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles, featuring long service life, high integration, and high degree of safety. Temperature difference among cells can be controlled within 3 degrees Celsius, a great improvement over industry average of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius. It has a floor space of just 1.69 square meters, 35% less than traditional air cooling products, and is suitable for inverters with operating voltages ranging from 600 to 1,500 volts. Meanwhile, the modular design enables it to adapt to a variety of application scenarios.

To meet the market demand for all-weather energy storage applications, such as extreme temperatures, high humidity, desert, ocean, among others, CATL has developed the innovative EnerC, a containerized liquid-cooling battery system. With IP55 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, EnerC is able to meet the requirements of various harsh climatic conditions, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the whole system for 20 years. Empowered by the industry-leading highly-integrated liquid cooling design, its energy density can reach 259.7 kWh per square meter, almost a 200% increase over traditional air cooling systems.

At the power consumption side, EnerU, CATL's blockbuster for the UPS application, offers a trailblazing solution for the replacement of lead-acid backup batteries with more environment friendly lithium-ion ones. By overcoming the high impedance of LFP materials, EnerU's 6 C solution achieves high power performance and high degree of safety at the same time. In addition to safety at cell level, EneU further guarantees its safety at system level through mechanical methods and thermal insulation materials. For single cell thermal runaway situation, there is no thermal propagation to adjacent cells.

At ees Europe 2022, CATL also displayed 48100 battery module for base stations, which features small size and light weight. Supported by substantially safe LFP cells and the 3U modular design, the product has greatly improved space utilization and service life. The 48100 base station can house up to 16 battery packs, and the number of packs can be flexibly adjusted to meet the requirements of different system backup time, which makes it compatible with multiple application scenarios.

Aside from showcasing its latest battery products and technologies at its booth B1.440, CATL also shared insights and innovative ideas on the future of energy storage with industry peers at the Intersolar Forum.

The year 2021 sees the leapfrogging development of CATL's energy storage business as it ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery production for the first time. CATL has forged partnership with top-tier Chinese energy enterprises including China National Energy, SPIC, China Huadian Corporation, China Three Gorges Group, China Energy Engineering Corporation as well as key international players in the industry such as NextEra, Fluence, Wartsila, Tesla, Powin, Schneider Electric and Eaton, applying its advanced energy storage solutions in major markets including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, etc. In the future, CATL will join forces with more partners to promote energy transition and contribute to global efforts for carbon neutrality.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catls-all-scenario-energy-storage-solutions-shine-at-ees-europe-2022-301547385.html

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/14/c7037.html

Recommended Stories

  • Sun City solar power: What you need to know about converting all that sunshine into electricity

    As El Paso residents brace for higher electricity bills, some are looking at solar panels as a smart investment.

  • MEDIA ADVISORY - Green Impact Partners Highlights Growing Momentum for its Flagship Project - the Future Energy Park

    Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP.V) is moving forward with the development of the Future Energy Park – an innovative clean energy project connecting Alberta's agriculture and energy sectors. Located within the City of Calgary, Future Energy Park is a proposed net CO2 negative biofuels facility using non-food grade wheat to produce renewable natural gas ("RNG"), and ethanol.

  • Canada EV charging station not powered by diesel generator

    Social media posts suggest an electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Canada is powered by a diesel generator, pointing to the apparent contradiction of supplying power to low-emission vehicles with a fossil fuel. This is false; the local government said the generator is used as an emergency power source for municipal infrastructure and does not supply power to the charging station, and most of Ontario's electricity comes from low-carbon sources. "Hey Seamus what's that big black thing with a

  • Five things to look for in buying an electric vehicle for below $50K

    With gas prices soaring, more and more people are looking into electric vehicles (EVs) as a way to cut down on their costs — and help the planet at the same time. But sticker shock is a big problem. There still aren’t many electric vehicles (EVs) available below $50,000, and rising demand and supply-chain issues…

  • EU plan to boost renewable energy to get off Russian fossil fuels will help climate change fight, experts say

    In an effort to end its importation of Russian fossil fuels by 2027, the European Commission will boost renewable energy production and efficiency.

  • Why Plug Power, Nikola, and Bloom Energy All Dropped, Then Popped Today

    What happened Hydrogen-related stocks tumbled early this morning before a turnaround took them into positive territory. The moves of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) outpaced the overall market on both the downside and upside.

  • New Holland T6 Methane Power Makes Strong Statement of Sustainability During Giro d'Italia 2022

    New Holland Agriculture, Official Sponsor of the Giro d’Italia 2022, will display a T6 Methane Power tractor along the route of the world-class sporting event, which provides a perfect platform for...

  • CubicFarm Data Shows its Systems Use 54% to 62% Less Energy Than Typical Vertical Farms

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced new data that demonstrates 54% to 62% less energy is used in a CubicFarm System module compared to results reported by other vertical farms surveyed globally. With electricity being the number one input cost in vertical farming, this is a significant advantage to customers using the CubicFarm System technology for indoor growing.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • TotalEnergies Furthers Its LNG and Clean Energy Ambitions

    Like its European peers BP and Shell, TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) announced big plans to green up its portfolio in 2020. What set TotalEnergies apart from these two competitors, however, was that it made a bold commitment to a cleaner future without cutting its dividend. For investors looking to benefit from the continued demand for carbon fuels while increasing exposure to cleaner alternatives, TotalEnergies could be a great option.

  • S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Recover Late in the Week

    The S&P 500 futures markets have broken down rather significantly early in the week, only to turn around and show signs of life. The question is can we break above the resistance?

  • Disney+ Subscriptions Blow Past Views But Disney Earnings, Sales Miss

    Disney earnings missed views. Disney+ subscriber growth topped forecasts, but content costs will rise. Shares slumped late.

  • Investors exhibit panic-like buying as stock market bounces

    Stock market internals suggest investors are exhibiting panic-like buying behavior as the market indexes rally, according to the Arms Indexes of both major exchanges. The Arms is a volume-weighted breadth measure that compares the ratio of advancing stocks to declining stocks to the ratio of advancing volume to declining volume, in order to gauge the intensity of the market's move. The Arms tends to fall below 1.000 when the market rallies, and many technicians believe a decline below 0.500 impl

  • US Consumer Sentiment Falls to Lowest In More Than a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer sentiment declined in early May to the lowest since 2011 as persistent concerns over inflation dimmed Americans’ views on the economy. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaThe Universi

  • XRP Joins Crypto Rally Ahead of Today’s Ripple Court Submission

    XRP breaks through key resistance levels this morning as investors prepare for news updates on Ripple’s reply to the SEC’s latest brief on the Hinman docs.

  • Polkadot leads way as largest cryptocurrencies post advances

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Friday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest move, rocketing 35.22% to $11.60. Cardano (ADAUSD) soared 22.07% to 58 cents, while Ripple (XRPUSD) jumped 17.

  • Analysis: Traders ready for wilder swings as rate rises stoke volatility

    Traders in the world's largest markets are having to navigate wild intra-day swings and shrinking deal sizes as central banks rapidly withdraw stimulus measures, in a small-scale reminder of a pandemic-driven financial seize-up just two years ago. The U.S. Federal Reserve said in a report this week that liquidity had "deteriorated" further than what might be expected at current levels of volatility, with noticeably poor conditions in treasury, commodity and equity markets. If markets are too unstable, the ability of central banks to transmit their monetary policy effectively is reduced and the Fed's wording is being read as a warning by some.

  • A tech stock bubble just like 2000 has burst, longtime tech CEO says

    The rout continues in tech. One long-time tech CEO shares his perspective.

  • Tesla stock hits 8-month low as Shanghai Gigafactory adds drag

    Tesla's (TSLA) stock briefly dipped below the $700 level on Thursday, amid an overall market rout and concerns of production stalls at the electric vehicle's Shanghai plant .

  • Amazon Shareholders Should Reject CEO Pay Package, Advisers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shareholders should vote to reject the pay packages of Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy and other top leaders, two influential investor advisory firms recommended, citing massive stock grants executives are set to receive regardless of how well the company performs in the coming years. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning