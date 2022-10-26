U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

CATL's all-scenario energy storage solutions take center stage at All Energy Australia

·3 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, presents its top-notch all-scenario energy storage solutions at All Energy Australia, the largest and most anticipated clean energy event in Australia, which was held from October 26-27 at Melbourne, Australia.

Featuring long service life, high integration, and high degree of safety, EnerOne, CATL's flagship outdoor liquid cooling battery system, is particularly eye-catching at its booth.

  • Equipped with 280 Ah LFP cells, EnerOne boasts a cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles, and supported by the integrated liquid cooling system, temperature difference among cells can be controlled within 3 degrees Celsius, a great improvement over industry average of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, which also contributes to its long service life.

  • With a floor space of just 1.69 square meters, its compact structure takes up 35% less floor space compared to traditional air-cooling products, further reducing construction costs. It is also compatible with inverters with operating voltages ranging from 600 to 1,500 volts.

  • EnerOne has passed various critical tests on cell, module and rack level. It has obtained UL9540A test report, and in this test there's no fire and no extra thermal propagation without the help from fire suppression system.

Moreover, EnerOne has completed Australian standards product compliance review report by GHD, one of the world's leading professional services companies. CATL has become one of the first energy storage solutions providers whose products have completed the report.

Premier energy storage solutions to facilitate Australia's energy transition

The Australian continent has the highest solar radiation per square meter of any continent. Australia has abundant solar power with high quality, which is one of Australia's advantages in photovoltaic power generation. As the world moves toward carbon neutrality, Australia is ramping up clean energy transition by increasing the proportion of renewable energy power generation.

As a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, CATL has joined hands with partners on multiple battery energy storage projects in Australia, including the first major grid-connected battery energy storage system in Western Australia, the 250MWh battery energy storage project on Torrens Island in South Australia, and Australia's currently largest privately funded grid-connected battery energy storage project, which is located in Victoria. At the same time, CATL has provided energy storage systems for the large-scale rooftop PV system of a hospital in New South Wales, saving costs for the hospital by efficient storage of solar energy, and contributing to sustainable development.

In addition to EnerOne, CATL also presents containerized liquid-cooling battery system EnerC, UPS lithium battery rack, 48100 battery module for base stations and products for residential energy storage, which fully cover energy storage scenarios on the power generation, power transmission and distribution, and power consumption, presenting its all-round strategic planning and technological strengths in energy storage business.

In 2021, CATL ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery production, supporting over 100 utility-scale projects around the world. In H1 2022, the sales revenue of CATL's energy storage systems increased by 171% YoY.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catls-all-scenario-energy-storage-solutions-take-center-stage-at-all-energy-australia-301660246.html

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c9187.html

