U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,602.75
    +3.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,289.00
    +23.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,863.75
    +18.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.50
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.50
    -0.85 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.80
    -16.20 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.43 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9690
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0939
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3300
    +0.5310 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,056.59
    +61.97 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.52
    +0.21 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,397.01
    -4.24 (-0.02%)
     

CATL's Sichuan plant selected as Lighthouse factory by World Economic Forum

·3 min read

NINGDE, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL-SC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, has been added to the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) by the World Economic Forum, making it CATL's second Lighthouse plant following its Ningde facility, which was included in GLN in 2021. So far there are only two Lighthouse factories in the battery industry globally, both of which are CATL's production facilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited)

The World Economic Forum made the following remarks about CATL: "To catch up with significant business growth, and higher quality and sustainability expectation, CATL builds up a large greenfield in Yibin city. The plant further deployed in depth AI, IoT and flexible automation on top of CATL Ningde headquarters lighthouse digital initiatives, and has achieved 17% increased line speed, 14% reduced yield loss, and zero carbon emission."

The Global Lighthouse Network is a community of manufacturing sites that show leadership in the adoption and integration of the cutting-edge technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Francisco Betti, Head of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains at the World Economic Forum, said: "The new factories of the Global Lighthouse Network show how manufacturers can meet business goals while having a positive impact on economies, peoples' livelihoods and the environment. The challenge for companies and policymakers is how much they can scale-up these innovations across whole production networks and value chains."

Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies drives productivity, sustainability and resilience

In the context of comprehensive digital transformation of battery industry, CATL is accelerating digital innovation in battery's full life cycle regarding battery design, manufacturing, utilization, and recycling, so as to meet the requirements for high precision process, fast production speed, and high quality.

  • Green Energy Management. CATL has developed an energy management system that collects data from over 40,000 sensors deployed in the plant through Narrow Band-IoT & 5G wireless solutions. Supported by an advanced algorithm, the system has calculated each equipment's operating parameters with optimized energy consumption of the system.

  • Intelligent production management. By developing a closed-loop coating process control algorithm, CATL-SC is able to model and deeply learn the combined parameters of more than 1,000 powders and fluids, achieving precise control of foil coating in micron and milligram levels, thus greatly improving the consistency of products.

Also, based on virtual and simulation development, pack lines of CATL-SC have achieved 80% automatic. Supported by automatic gluing process, the manpower of the gluing process line is reduced by 70%, achieving 99.8% qualified rate.

  • Extreme quality management. With the application of high-precision visual inspection equipment and AI technology, CATL-SC has achieved recognition accuracy to micron level, which stimulated breakthroughs of defect detection in process of welding, winding and previous process under high-speed fluid condition.

  • Highly precise safety management. Safety management is crucial to CATL-SC, which is currently one of the largest EV battery production bases in the world. By combining video streaming and AI technology, it has reduced the risk of missed inspection. Through video streaming, the system can automatically identify operation mistakes such as mixed placement of signs and channel occupation, and is able to label and save images automatically. Supported by infrared thermal and AI technology, it has centralized temperature monitoring of battery cells in warehouses and temperature monitoring of battery cells in key high-temperature processes.

As a global leader to achieve the world's first Lighthouse factory in the battery industry, CATL has reduced the defect rate of its products to PPB level. It is now in an effort to replicate its Sichuan plant's experiences in agile and flexible intelligent manufacturing in all its 13 production bases worldwide, thus contributing to the high-quality development of the new energy industry amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

 

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Automation company, one of Austin's largest suburban employers, expands as it plots more growth

    As part of the 32,000-square-foot renovation and expansion, the company connected two buildings to create a 7,000-square-foot gathering area, complete with working spaces, a coffee bar and lounge space. It also renovated a 25,000-square-foot office area, adding meeting rooms, a conference center and recreation areas, including a game lounge, ping pong table and shuffleboard table.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Are The World’s Best And Worst Pensions in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Workers may have to rethink their retirement plans, warns a survey ranking the world’s pension systems.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceIceland, the Netherlands and Denmark again took the top three rankings in this

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • Millennial Managers Are Sharing Toxic Things Their Older Bosses Did That They Won't Do To Employees, And I Relate To A Lot Of These

    "My biggest one is work-life balance. Whenever I have someone on my team tell me they’re taking a vacation, my first response is, ‘Awesome.’ My older boss would make rude and discouraging comments anytime someone would go on vacation, like, 'Must be nice.’ It was definitely a generational thing, and made us all feel like we were doing something wrong.”View Entire Post ›

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first to go

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.