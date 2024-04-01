Cato Full Year 2024 Earnings: US$1.17 loss per share (vs US$0.002 profit in FY 2023)

Cato (NYSE:CATO) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$708.1m (down 6.7% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$22.6m (down from US$41.0k profit in FY 2023).

US$1.17 loss per share (down from US$0.002 profit in FY 2023).

CATO Sales Performance

Like-for-like sales growth: Down 5.9% vs FY 2023.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Retail segment contributing a total revenue of US$705.4m (100% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$462.6m amounted to 65% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$246.5m (93% of total expenses). Explore how CATO's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Cato shares are up 8.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Cato that you need to take into consideration.

