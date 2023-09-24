Cats turn in united defensive effort in victory

Sep. 24—NASHVILLE

It wasn't a start-to-finish shutdown performance for Kentucky's defense Saturday, but the Wildcats turned in another standout exhibition on the way to victory in their Southeastern Conference opener.

UK forced three turnovers, including a pair of picks returned for interceptions by cornerback Max Hairston — the first Kentucky player to ever achieve the feat — that helped the Cats pull away for a 45-28 win over Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium.

Hairston's first interception came late in the first quarter, when he jumped a short route and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown and subsequent 14-0 lead.

The sophomore defensive back capped off his day with less than five minutes remaining with another interception, this time for a 54-yard score, to essentially put an end to any late Vanderbilt comeback.

Hairston was all smiles after the game, especially after avenging last year's 24-21 loss to the Commodores.

"I slept on that, many nights," he admitted. "That one hurt. I just knew this year, coming to Vandy, I wasn't going to let that happen again. I wanted to come better prepared, more confident, and I feel like I did that. When I'm out there with my brothers, I feel like I'm on top of the world."

UK kept Vanderbilt scoreless on its first six drives — a stretch that included Hairston's first interception and five punts — and didn't allow any points until a field goal with 2:51 left in the second quarter.

After the Cats built a 24-0 lead, the closest Vanderbilt got was to within 38-21 with eight minutes left — but Hairston's second TD put an end to that.

"I'm thinking, 'Just run,' " Hairston said, laughing. "Don't even think about anything, just run."

According to senior inside linebacker D'Eryk Jackson, the defense had Hairston's back the whole way.

"We're a team, so you see somebody catch the ball, your first instinct is to go block for them," he said. "... I think it was good that we could help the offense. We're a team, so we've got to keep playing as a team."

Much of UK's success stemmed from its pass rush, which finished with only one sack but also recorded six quarterback hurries on the day.

"Hey, listen, you're not going to get home every time, but I think they did generate, especially early," White said. "Tried to let them go a little bit there towards the end — whenever you get a lead, you try to let them hunt a little bit."

Still, Kentucky allowed only 328 yards of total offense, and White said he still hasn't seen a full 60-minute performance from his squad yet.

"The way they started the first six drives and you're humming, not allowing many points," he said. "That's part of the game. It's going to ebb and flow, and you know they're going to make their runs.

"Obviously, there's some good things that we can draw on as a defense, but still, we have not played a complete game. It's nice, you're sitting at 4-0 and you have not played a complete game on defense yet. We've got to just keep putting it together, and the games keep getting harder."

UK head coach Mark Stoops credited his defense for helping the Cats overcome a pair of their own turnovers.

"We need to eliminate our two, but turnover margin's a big deal, and we want to continue to be on the plus side of that," he said. "It's super important, as we get into this SEC play, and it's an area here I needed to improve.

"The three turnovers were obviously huge for us defensively. We need to continue to clean it up and not turn it over."

For Hairston, his focus stays the same as UK prepares to host Florida next week.

"I just want to go every week and try to get better, study my opponents more and more, and I want to continue to go out there with my brothers and have fun," he said.

"Our mentality as a defense is to just stay as one. When we play united, when we play as one, that's when we're best."