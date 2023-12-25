Cauldron Energy Insiders Added AU$7.90m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Cauldron Energy Limited (ASX:CXU) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cauldron Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Tao Yidi for AU$7.3m worth of shares, at about AU$0.70 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.024). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Cauldron Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.081. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:CXU Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2023

Insider Ownership Of Cauldron Energy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 24% of Cauldron Energy shares, worth about AU$6.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Cauldron Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Cauldron Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Cauldron Energy has 4 warning signs (3 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

