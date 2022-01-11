Causality Link extends reach in Europe through partnership with Arenium Consulting

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Salt Lake City, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Causality Link, an advanced, AI-driven financial information technology provider today announced it has signed an agreement with Arenium Consulting, a Paris-based independent consulting company, to provide access to Causality Link’s platform and distribute its data in France. Arenium specializes in development strategies, major transformation projects, and digital and management consulting, providing services to some of France’s largest financial and insurance companies. The partnership provides for Arenium to sell and support Causality Link’s offering to its clients.

Causality Link’s AI-powered platform processes and analyzes more than 110 million texts globally in real time to identify explicit cause-and-effect statements. Reading texts in 27 languages, the platform aggregates the knowledge of thousands of authors into a single deductive system, allowing portfolio managers, analysts and corporates to understand the KPIs, events, trends and causal links that reveal the market forces acting over time on an exchange rate, a commodity, an equity, a portfolio, a sector or an industry.

With the growth of ESG investing, in October 2020, Causality Link launched its version 2.0 platform update, including the introduction of over 150 key performance indicators (KPIs) linked to ESG in its ontology. Now with its version 3.0 platform, Causality Link offers an alert system that leverages these real-time detections to provide each user with a customized view of world-wide ESG events potentially impacting companies or industries of interest. As the first solution to employ natural language processing (NLP) to create real-time causal analysis, the Causality Link platform has pioneered the technology to identify the impact of sustainability factors and their interactions with fundamental business factors.

Arenium Consulting is led by Jean-Bernard Mateu, its president and co-founder. His expertise in the interaction of finance and AI technology stretches back more than three decades, and includes the founding of Orange Bank, the first telecom-owned bank in France and one of the largest in Europe. He currently serves as secretary general of Le Cercle Turgot, a French economic and social issues thinktank. He is also the author of multiple books covering the future of banking and related AI usage in France.

In discussing the new partnership, Jean-Bernard Mateu said, “Our clients rely upon the most up-to-date technology and data to deliver for their own customers, for investors and for France and Europe’s financial systems. We are excited by the reach of Causality Link’s network, the innovation in the technology and its potential to provide unique intelligence. The company’s experience in AI and its understanding of that discipline’s promise for banking is unparalleled, and we have been particularly impressed by the quality of people they have hired.”

Pierre Haren, co-founder and CEO of Causality Link, said, “Arenium Consulting staff are the smartest experts in banking in France. Jean-Bernard has built his firm with former executives of banks and insurance companies, with decades of experience and understanding of complex situations found nowhere else. Causality Link’s data will be invaluable to Arenium’s clients, and we’re excited to begin this partnership together.”

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals produce smarter decisions by better understanding the “causal links” between various market indicators and events. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link’s platform merges NLP technology to extract explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics, enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Michael Kingsley Forefront Communications Group for Causality Link + 1 212-320-8984 mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com


