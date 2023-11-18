Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.02
    +5.78 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,947.28
    +1.81 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,125.48
    +11.81 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,797.77
    +24.01 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.84
    +2.94 (+4.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.50
    -3.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4410
    -0.0040 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2455
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5620
    -1.1260 (-0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,582.07
    +116.13 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    751.75
    -3.02 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.25
    +93.28 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,585.20
    +160.79 (+0.48%)
     

What Caused the Recent Drop in Oil Prices? Goldman Trader Chimes In

Editor OilPrice.com
·1 min read

Tons of questions on the weakness in Crude – Thoughts from our trading desk: believe the move is more of a "catch-up" to weaker physical markets as we moved past WTI options expiration yesterday & as Middle East risk premium has now come out of the market in our view.

Bigger picture:

  • Margins have remained weak for a while

  • OPEC continues to export

  • Spreads & DFLs have been signaling weaker fundamentals for several days now

Brent breaking through the 200dma…approaching oversold levels (RSI 32.7)…

  • On the vol front, it's interesting to note that front-end gamma is well bid on this selloff which is a re-engagement of the negative spot/vol correlation we saw from late September until the early October Israeli attacks flipped that abruptly. We're also seeing put skew rally sharply here with front-end 25d RR's rapidly approaching the September wides of ~5v for puts.) Options desk think there is some gamma around $75 from sov hedging/other prod strikes and worth noting PMI moved their OSP lower yesterday which brings strikes closer to the money.

  • We haven't seen too much fresh on the fundamental side. There are some thoughts that an Iraq flows resolution is imminent, but nothing confirmed and that doesn't warrant a sell off of this magnitude.

  • Our models have CTA selling continuing and timing of the move was around the time that their flow normally ramps up.

  • Fitting that GIR Published their 2024 Outlook today: “We believe that OPEC will ensure Brent in a $80-$100 range by leveraging its pricing power, with a $80 floor from the OPEC put, and a $100 ceiling from spare capacity.” (link)

From Goldman floor trader Michael Nocerino via Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Advertisement