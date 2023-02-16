Caustic soda market: APAC to account for 71% of market growth, Evolving opportunities with Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Arkema S.A - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The caustic soda market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% and register an incremental growth of 18,469.89 thousand tons during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caustic Soda Market 2022-2026

Company profiles

The caustic soda market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers caustic soda in the form of Chlor alkali and Epoxy resins.

Arkema S.A.: The company offers vinyl products such as caustic soda, chlorine, and PVC.

BASF SE: The company offers caustic soda, which is used as a precursor for plastics, amines, and other high-value chemicals.

INEOS Group Holdings SA: The company offers caustic soda, which is produced in liquid and solid forms and is widely used as an industrial chemical.

Kemira Oyj: The company offers caustic soda, which is used in pulp cooking.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Olin Corp.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global caustic soda market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 71% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The flourishing chlor-alkali industry in the region is driving the growth of the regional market. China, India, and Japan are the key contributors to the caustic soda market in APAC.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand from the alumina industry, the growing pulp and paper production, and the rising applications for caustic soda in end-user industries. However, fluctuations in the prices of caustic soda are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on product process, the market is segmented into membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process.

Based on application, the market is segmented into organic chemical products, SDT, paper and pulp, aluminum, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

What are the key data covered in this caustic soda market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive caustic soda market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the caustic soda market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the caustic soda industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of caustic soda market vendors

Caustic Soda Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2022-2026 18,469.89 thousand t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Braskem SA, Covestro AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., Genesis Energy LP, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Superior Plus Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Tosoh Corp, and Westlake Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports



