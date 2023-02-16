U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Caustic soda market: APAC to account for 71% of market growth, Evolving opportunities with Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Arkema S.A - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The caustic soda market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% and register an incremental growth of 18,469.89 thousand tons during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caustic Soda Market 2022-2026

Company profiles

The caustic soda market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers caustic soda in the form of Chlor alkali and Epoxy resins.

  • Arkema S.A.: The company offers vinyl products such as caustic soda, chlorine, and PVC.

  • BASF SE: The company offers caustic soda, which is used as a precursor for plastics, amines, and other high-value chemicals.

  • INEOS Group Holdings SA: The company offers caustic soda, which is produced in liquid and solid forms and is widely used as an industrial chemical.

  • Kemira Oyj: The company offers caustic soda, which is used in pulp cooking.

  • Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

  • Occidental Petroleum Corp.

  • Olin Corp.

  • Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global caustic soda market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 71% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The flourishing chlor-alkali industry in the region is driving the growth of the regional market. China, India, and Japan are the key contributors to the caustic soda market in APAC.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand from the alumina industry, the growing pulp and paper production, and the rising applications for caustic soda in end-user industries. However, fluctuations in the prices of caustic soda are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on product process, the market is segmented into membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process.

  • Based on application, the market is segmented into organic chemical products, SDT, paper and pulp, aluminum, and others.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Related Reports:

The soda ash market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.85%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 37,578 thousand units between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (glass, soaps and detergents, chemicals, and others), type (light and dense), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The hospital cleaning chemicals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,135.24 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cleaning agents, disinfecting and sterilizing agents), end-user (state-owned hospitals, private hospitals, and community hospitals), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this caustic soda market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive caustic soda market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the caustic soda market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the caustic soda industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of caustic soda market vendors

Caustic Soda Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

18,469.89 thousand t

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

3.95

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution 

APAC at 71%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Braskem SA, Covestro AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., Genesis Energy LP, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Superior Plus Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Tosoh Corp, and Westlake Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 OCP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 SDT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Method

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Method

  • 6.3 Membrane cell process - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Diaphragm cell process - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Mercury cell process - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Method

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.4 Arkema S.A.

  • 11.5 BASF SE

  • 11.6 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

  • 11.7 INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • 11.8 Kemira Oyj

  • 11.9 Occidental Petroleum Corp.

  • 11.10 Olin Corp.

  • 11.11 Solvay SA

  • 11.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Caustic Soda Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caustic-soda-market-apac-to-account-for-71-of-market-growth--evolving-opportunities-with-aditya-birla-management-corp-pvt-ltd--and-arkema-sa----technavio-301747237.html

SOURCE Technavio

