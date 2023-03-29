U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.75
    +32.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,757.00
    +169.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,852.75
    +120.25 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.60
    +17.80 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.30
    -11.20 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -1.31 (-6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8850
    +1.0100 (+0.77%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,111.97
    +1,051.70 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.57
    +371.89 (+153.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.72
    +25.47 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Caustic Soda Market Predicted to Garner USD 73.4 Billion By 2032, At CAGR 5.2%

Market.Us
·11 min read
Market.Us
Market.Us

According to Market.us, The global Caustic Soda Market growth is driven by the owing to its wide range of applications in various industries, utilization of aluminum, introduction of advanced technologies and highly corrosive nature of caustic soda.

New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caustic soda market size was estimated at USD 44.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 73.4 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032. Caustic soda, also well-known as (NaOH) sodium hydroxide, is a solid and white-colored ionic compound including sodium cations Na+ and hydroxide anions OH-. It is alkaline and is chemically obtained by electrolyzing sodium chloride (NaCl). It has a high solubility in water, moderate solubility in alcohol, and is typically insoluble in ether as well as non-polar solvents.

Caustic Soda Market By Grade
Caustic Soda Market By Grade


To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a global caustic soda market sample report at https://market.us/report/caustic-soda-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

  • By grade, the industrial grade segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

  • By application, the organic chemical segment held the largest revenue share globally in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the global market over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

  • In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 54.0%.

  • North America will likely grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

Caustic soda is utilized in manufacturing paper and pulp, petroleum, and oil & gas. Owing to its lightweight, caustic soda has been utilized of household cleaning purpose in various countries. The market expansion of caustic soda can be attributed to its extensive applications in various industries like paper, chemical, textiles, and automotive. In addition, due to its reactive and corrosive nature, it is used to formulate various chemical products.

Factors affecting the growth of the Caustic Soda Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the caustic soda market. Some of these factors include:

  • Rising usage of caustic soda in various industries: The market growth of caustic soda is mainly influenced by the wide use of caustic soda in various industries due to the numerous applications related with its utilization.

  • Rising utilization of aluminum: The rising utilization of aluminum in different industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging, is increasing the worldwide demand for sodium hydroxide.

  • Introduction of advanced technologies: The introduction of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes of sodium hydroxide and extensive investments in R&D activities is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

  • Highly corrosive nature of caustic soda: The highly corrosive nature of caustic soda, resulting in a severe threat to humans and the environment, is likely to impede market growth.

To understand how our global caustic soda market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/caustic-soda-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Caustic Soda Market

The rising scarcity of water across the globe is expected to surge the market growth in the coming years. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations the water scarcity is one of the significant problems in the 21st century. It not only affects the human health and environment but also the local economies that rely on industries, businesses, and water for agriculture. Caustic soda is most commonly used chemical in water treatment that raises the pH of water by absorbing carbon dioxide and water. Such facts lead to an increasing need for wastewater treatment facilities, but new plants can take years to be approved, funded, installed, and commissioned. As a result, the extreme water stress, water scarcity, and strict regulation to control the contamination of water bodies is likely to boost the global caustic soda market growth.

Market Growth

Rapid industrialization as well as the expansion of the chemical industry represent the major factors positively driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising usage of aluminum among various industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging, is catalyzing the demand for sodium hydroxide across the globe. Additionally, the rising consumption and scarcity of water as well as strict regulations to control the contamination in rivers, lakes, ponds, seas, and oceans are largely contributing to the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the global caustic soda market with the highest revenue share in 2022 and is also the fastest-expanding region over the forecast period. The growing demand for caustic soda in Asia is anticipated to increase the consumption of soaps, detergents, aluminum, and organic chemicals. Moreover, the rising product demand can be mainly influenced by the expansion of the textile industry in developing countries such as China, India, and Vietnam. On the other hand, the market of North America is also expected to grow significantly owing to the higher demand for textile, detergent and soap applications.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute

Details

Market Value (2022)USD 44.8 Billion

USD 4.48 Billion

Market Size (2032)

USD 73.4 Billion

CAGR (from 2022 to 2032)

5.2%

Asia Pacific Revenue Share

54.0%

Historic Period

2016 to 2022

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Using aluminum in beauty and skin care products significantly drives the market’s growth. This is because it maintains the acidity level, helps to keep moisture inside, and protects the skin from damaging elements such as UV rays, environmental toxins, microorganisms, and other pollutants. Hence, it is primarily used in skincare and beauty products.

Various manufacturers use caustic soda in cosmetics & personal care, beauty, and skincare products. For example, it is used as a pH stabilizer in shampoos, conditioners, hand creams, body washes, and face lotions. In addition, some daily usage of caustic soda includes liquid hand soaps and bars, toothpastes, hand creams, and other products. Moreover, the growing demand for caustic soda in healthcare sector is anticipated to boost the market’s growth over the forecast period. Caustic soda is primarily used to produce several pharmaceutical products such as aspirin. This medicine works as an anticoagulant and also as a cholesterol-reducing medication. As a result, the market for caustic soda is expected to expand significantly.

Market Restraints

The highly corrosive nature of caustic soda is likely to hamper the market growth. Sodium hydroxide is highly reactive with materials such as oxidizers, organic molecules, chlorinated compounds, and nitro compounds. It reacts with aluminum, copper, zinc, tin, and their alloys with hydrogen production and can form an explosive gas mixture. Moreover, the chemical reaction with amine and ammonium compounds can also release toxic substances. If animals or humans are exposed to it, the highly corrosive nature of the caustic largely constitutes a significant threat. Its concentrated ingestion can cause severe damage to the mucous membrane and other tissues, exposed to the substance. Furthermore, its contact with the eyes may cause severe damage that may be irreversible if not treated immediately. Hence, its corrosive nature and high chemical reactivity releasing toxic gases affect the environment, restraining the market growth.

Market Opportunities

The expansion of chemical industries is likely to offer numerous growth opportunities in global caustic soda market. Caustic soda is being widely used chemical in various applications. In manufacturing several valuable organic chemicals, it is a feedstock in the production of different chemicals and constitutes an important reactant. It is used for scrubbing and neutralization of acid waste sources. The saponification or conversion of vegetable oils, tallow, as well as fat in production of surfactants for soaps and detergents are the other applications of product. In production processes of pharmaceuticals, inks, fabrics, solvents, dyes, synthetic fibers, bleach, coatings, adhesives, and herbicides, it is mainly used as an intermediate and a reactant.

Additionally, it is primarily used in synthesis of medicinal compound, the neutralization of acids, and the recycling of rubber. Moreover, it is also used to extract acidic compounds from hydrocarbons and gases in the petroleum industries. Therefore, the high demand for organic chemicals in emerging countries such as China and India is expected to surge the demand for caustic soda during the forecast period.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=15520

Report Segmentation of the Caustic Soda Market

Grade Insight

In 2022, the industrial grade segment accounted for the largest revenue share and dominated the global caustic soda market. It is not available in purest form and contains the impurities that are used for industrial and commercial manufacturing such as paper, spandex, glass, epoxy resins, rayon, explosives, paints, and ceramics. About 56% of the sodium hydroxide is being used for industrial purposes, while, 25% is used in paper industry. It is mostly used in textile industry for manufacturing of dyes, processing of cotton fabric, metal cleaning and processing, bleaching, and oxide coating. Caustic soda has various properties, including tenacity, dyeability, stiffness, luster, and resistance to light and weather effects. As a result, the industrial segment is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Application Insight

The organic chemical segment dominated the global caustic soda market in 2022 with a significant revenue share. In the production of different organic chemicals, the caustic soda is an essential reactant. More than 25% of caustic soda produces organic chemicals in Europe. Apart from organic applications of (NaOH), the majority of demand for caustic soda is because of the inorganic chemicals like glass, cosmetics, paints, and ceramics that are utilized in the fuel cell production. The textile segment is anticipated to be the fastest expanding segment during the forecast period. The treatment of textiles with caustic soda provides luster to the fabric and greater tensile strength. Moreover, in textile industry, the caustic soda is used for removal of oils and waxes from fiber, making it a receptive to dying, bleaching, etc., thereby propelling the market growth.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast global caustic soda market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/caustic-soda-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Grade

Based on Application

By Geography

  • North America

    • The US

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Western Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Portugal

    • Ireland

    • Austria

    • Switzerland

    • Benelux

    • Nordic

    • Rest of Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • The Czech Republic

    • Greece

    • Rest of Eastern Europe

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • India

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • Indonesia

    • Malaysia

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • Thailand

    • Vietnam

    • Rest of APAC

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Colombia

    • Chile

    • Argentina

    • Costa Rica

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Algeria

    • Egypt

    • Israel

    • Kuwait

    • Nigeria

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Turkey

    • United Arab Emirates

    • Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the significant players include

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation

  • Formosa Plastics Corporation

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

  • Solvay SA

  • FMC Corporation

  • The Dow Chemical Company,

  • Hanwha Solutions Corporation

  • Tata Chemicals Limited

  • Tosoh Corporation

  • Nirma Ltd

  • Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Caustic Soda Market

  • In February 2022, Occidental Petroleum's chemical division was focused on considering an overhaul of some chloralkali plants in order to increase the capacity to produce higher-value caustic soda. This will likely offer a chance to make a more significant change to its existing capacity in to meet the rising demand for its key products.

  • In January 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. has revealed its plans to further expand its manufacturing capacity of caustic soda by 390,000 m.t. /year. This project construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year 2023.

Browse More Related Reports:

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: 

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Savings & Loan Stocks to Watch Despite SVB, SBNY Fiasco

    The Zacks Savings and Loan industry players like NYCB, BANR and BHLB are poised to navigate the challenging macroeconomic scenario by focusing on efficiency improvements.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Home Depot's Charts Reveal a DIY Downtrend

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot has struggled to overcome chart resistance in the $330-$340 area the past 12 months, but now prices are looking to retest the support in the $270 area. A break of this chart support could precipitate further declines.

  • Lyft’s new CEO says its competition isn’t just Uber, it’s a ‘battle against staying at home’

    Lyft and Uber have gone head-to-head for in the ride-share market for over a decade, and the pandemic-era lockdowns heightened the competition.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • Vietnam economy slows on rising costs, weaker exports

    Vietnam's economy slowed sharply in the first quarter of this year, with growth coming in at a much weaker than expected 3.3%, as its exporters were hit by rising costs and weaker demand, the General Statistics Office reported Wednesday. Vietnam has been one of the most dynamic economies in Asia in recent years, buoyed by strong foreign investment in manufacturing of electronics and other light industries. “The primary risk facing Vietnam's growth is the worsening real estate sector crunch that is triggering an episode of defaults,” Theng Theng Tan of Oxford Economics said in a report.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • Why Energy ETFs Are Lagging In 2023

    The best-performing sector of 2022 is this year’s worst performer.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksThe Perth-based comp

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Ocado says Kroger committed to build more warehouses despite roll-out slowdown

    U.S. supermarket group Kroger Co is committed to building more automated warehouses in partnership with British online grocer and technology group Ocado, despite slowing a roll-out of sites, Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said on Tuesday. Ocado struck a deal with Kroger in 2018 to help the U.S firm ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses. The initial deal saw Kroger identify 20 sites to build automated warehouses, or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, in the United States.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • Don't let Silicon Valley Bank's financial catastrophe spill over to these crucial banks

    Community banks may pay a heavy price for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But the nation's smallest banks bear no responsibility for recent financial fiasco.

  • U.S. banks fallout will intensify margin headwinds for Aussie lenders, UBS says

    Australian banks are "well regulated" and carry strong liquidity coverage ratios, UBS said. However, it slashed the net interest margin forecasts for the major lenders amid increasing risk of global contagion and a weakening credit environment in the country. Regulators and bankers insist the country's banks, bolstered by post-global financial crisis reforms, are well placed to handle the solvency and liquidity shocks that rocked lenders overseas like Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

  • Emerson Electric Shares Continue to Disappoint

    Emerson Electric were upgraded to an overweight ("buy") rating at Morgan Stanley a week ago. The company was named the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management Tuesday. Lot's of media attention but in my review of March 21 I wrote that "Fundamental analysts can be comfortable recommending stocks in downtrends but technical analysts are not."

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Beating Near-Term Uncertainty in Industry

    While secular growth prospects for the Semiconductor - General industry remain bright, cyclical and macroeconomic factors are hurting the near-term outlook. STM and NVDA stand out.

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.

  • Why Tim Draper Is Betting on Sri Lanka’s Unlikely Startup Scene

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown was one for the history books. At its cataclysmic height last summer, protesters stormed the presidential palace in Colombo, jumping in the pool, taking selfies in the kitchen and refusing to leave until top officials resigned.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab

  • US consumer bankers tighten monitoring, processes as industry reels

    Consumer and mid-sized banks are planning to monitor their internal processes more closely and hold more frequent discussions with regulators as the industry tries to move forward from weeks of turmoil, industry executives say. Industry leaders were taking stock after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and trying to differentiate solid institutions from troubled ones, executives said at a conference in Las Vegas. "There is definitely optimism among bankers despite the last few weeks, but they are not turning a blind eye to what has happened," Consumer Bankers Association (CBA) CEO Lindsey Johnson told Reuters at the conference, which ends on Wednesday.