Caustic Soda Market to Reach USD 55,557.7 Million by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% by 2027

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the Caustic Soda Market Olin Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, PPG Industries, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, Hanwha Chemical, Brenntag North America and more players profiled

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caustic soda market is set to gain momentum from its increasing usage as a water treatment chemical. It can absorb water and carbon dioxide and surge its pH level. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, the report further states that the market size was USD 44,959.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 55,557.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Caustic Soda Market Report:

Olin Corporation (Clayton, Missouri, United States)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited (India)

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (India)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (Houston, Texas, United States)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

PPG Industries (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States)

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Hanwha Chemical (South Korea)

Brenntag North America, Inc. (North America)

Other Key Players

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/caustic-soda-market-104711

Caustic Soda Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 55,557.7 Million Base Year 2019 Caustic Soda Market Size in 2019 USD 44,959.2 Million Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age- Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region Caustic Soda Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from High-income Groups to Favor Growth Rising Number of Wealthy Population to Boost Market Expansion

What Does This Report Contain?

This report includes in-depth information associated with change in material usage, new product launches, and technological advancements. It provides market dynamics based on various factors, such as opportunities, challenges, drivers, hindrances, and dynamics. At the same time, it will deliver complete insight from the supply-side respondents related to market share, distribution, and size.

Story continues

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry to Aid Growth

The International Aluminum Institute declared that in 2019, the total alumina production was 131,910 thousand metric tons. Sodium hydroxide is considered to be a significant ingredient for alumina production. It is therefore mainly demanded by containers & packaging, transportation, and building & construction industries. Besides, the usage of hybrid cars is set to surge in the upcoming years because of their ability to enhance fuel economy. The metal can also reduce the weight of vehicles. These factors are set to propel the caustic soda market growth in the near future. However, caustic soda is highly corrosive which can cause severe damage to eyes. It may hinder growth.

Segment-

Organics Segment to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Usage in Ceramics and Paints

Based on the application, the organics segment generated the largest caustic soda market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of this inorganic soda in the manufacturing of ceramics, glass, and paints. It is also used in the production of cosmetics and fuel cells.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/caustic-soda-market-104711

Regional Insights-

Rising Government Subsidies to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 25,280.17 million in terms of revenue in 2019. The region would lead the market throughout the forthcoming years on account of the increasing consumer spending, interest rates, construction activities, and government subsidies. In 2019, Europe and North America procured more than 25% of the global market. In the U.S., prominent manufacturers have started inclining rapidly towards membrane technology from the diaphragm or mercury cell process.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of prominent companies operating domestically and internationally. Most of them are striving to gain a competitive edge by acquiring local firms. Some of the others are increasing the prices of sodium hydroxide to fulfill the high demand. Below are the two latest industry developments:

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/caustic-soda-market-104711

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Resins Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Caustic Soda Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps were taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/caustic-soda-market-104711

Key Industry Development:

March 2020 : Brenntag acquired the distribution business of Suffolk Solutions, Inc. It will help the former to enhance its position in the Eastern U.S. and strengthen its supply chain.

February 2020: OxyChem surged the price of caustic soda to $40/DST. Economic slowdowns in Europe and China have resulted in tremendous pressure on the price of this chemical compound. It has also increased the demand from numerous sectors.

Read Related Insights:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share, and Forecast 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



