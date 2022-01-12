U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,743.14
    +30.07 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,384.61
    +132.59 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.23
    +132.78 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.24
    +8.23 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.28
    +1.06 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.70
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    +0.31 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0056 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    -0.0160 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8740
    -0.4360 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,861.91
    +1,987.41 (+4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.89
    +34.56 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.60
    +68.23 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Caustic Soda Market Size is Estimated To Be USD 30190 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 3.3% - Valuates Reports

·5 min read

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caustic Soda Market By Type - Liquid Caustic Soda, Solid Caustic Soda, Caustic Soda Flake, Caustic Soda Particle, by Application - Pulp and Paper, Textiles, Soap and Detergents, Bleach Manufacturing, Petroleum Products, Aluminum Production, Chemical Processing. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global Caustic Soda market size is estimated to be worth USD 24850 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 30190 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

Major factors Driving the growth of the caustic soda market are

The caustic soda market is rapidly expanding, due to increased uses in pulp and paper, soap and detergents, alumina, chemical production, and petroleum products.

Additionally, the expanding use of caustic soda in water treatment, metal processing, mining, glass production, food and textiles industries, among others, is significantly influencing caustic soda market enforcements.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-1647/Global_Caustic_Soda_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CAUSTIC SODA MARKET

The caustic soda market is likely to be driven by increased usage of caustic soda in the paper and pulp industry. In the paper business, caustic soda flakes are used to separate cellulose fibers from loginine, as well as to decompose wood and produce pulp. In the fermentation of fiber paper, Caustic Soda Flake is used to raise the pH. The pH of the fiber is raised by adding it to the paper fiber, which causes the fibers to smooth, polish, and swell, which is critical in the milling process. The whitening of brown fibers in the baking process is also affected by Caustic Soda Flake earnings.

Used caustic products assist promote recycling and environmental sustainability in other industries, in addition to providing significant cost savings. The caustic soda market is predicted to develop as a result of this feature.

Furthermore, the caustic soda market is also used in the textile sector to process cotton fabric, create colors, and bleach and launder it, as well as in oxide coating, metal cleaning and processing, electroplating, and electrolytic extraction. These applications are expected to further drive the caustic soda market growth.

However, the high corrosive and reactive nature of caustic soda, on the other hand, limits the global caustic soda market growth.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-1647/global-caustic-soda

CAUSTIC SODA MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The pulp and paper category is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period, based on application.

Based on region, China held the largest Caustic Soda market share with about 45% value. It is followed by the US which accounts for about 19% caustic soda market share.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-1647/Global_Caustic_Soda_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE CAUSTIC SODA MARKET

The caustic soda market is highly fragmented with various local players trying to capture a significant market share. The top 3 companies occupied about 17% Caustic Soda market share.

Market By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-1647/Global_Caustic_Soda_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-1647&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- In 2020, the global Caustic Soda Prills 99% market size was USD 818 million and it is expected to reach USD 911.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Caustic Soda Packaging market size was USD 137 million and it is expected to reach USD 141.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.5% during 2021-2027.

- Global and China Electrolytic Caustic Soda Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and China Membrane Grade Caustic Soda Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Ion-exchange Membrane Caustic Soda Market Research Report 2021

- Global Liquid Caustic Soda Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Caustic Soda Lye Sales Market Report 2021

- Global and United States Solid NaOH Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Caustic Paint and Coating Stripper Market Outlook 2022

- Global and United States NaOH Pellets (Sodium Hydroxide Pellet) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Pharmaceuticals Sodium Hydroxide market Sales Market Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports on Caustic Soda Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caustic-soda-market-size-is-estimated-to-be-usd-30190-million-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-3-3----valuates-reports-301459463.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Plan for Decades of High Commodity Prices, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeRa

  • Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already abandoning it.

    Eight months after announcing it had leased a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergra

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Supply Squeeze Risks Are Pushing Lithium Higher and Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium has burst into 2022 with a fresh price spike that hands electric-vehicle makers more warning of even sharper cost pressures to come.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeSupplies of the mainstay bat

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Expect a Big Rally in Bitcoin Soon

    Every correction is always made up of at least three waves: a, b, and c.

  • Top 22 Packaging Companies in USA

    In this article, we will share with you the list of the top 22 packaging companies in USA. You can skip our detailed analysis of the USA’s packaging industry, and go directly to the Top 5 Packaging Companies in USA. The packaging industry has seen massive growth following a shift in consumer behavior around the […]

  • 1 Reason Investors Should Love Apple Stock

    Buried in a press release from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this week was a reminder of why the company is likely a great long-term investment. In a post about its services business, Apple said the tech giant has now paid developers an incredible $260 billion since the app store launched in 2008. Apple's services business, which earns the bulk of its revenue from the tech company's cut of App Store billings, is obviously thriving.

  • WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

    (Reuters) -World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights. The Mamaroneck, New York-based plaintiff said WWE's interference in 2021 caused Vice TV to end talks to air new MLW content, and led to a 40% drop in ticket sales after Fox Corp's Tubi streaming service abandoned a licensing agreement the night before it was to be publicly announced.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • China's annual auto sales climb for first time since 2017

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's auto sales last year grew for the first time since 2017, industry data showed on Wednesday, boosted partly by a jump of 1.5 times in sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs). Overall sales in the world's biggest car market rose 3.8% year-on-year, after monthly sales of 2.79 million vehicles in December brought total sales for 2021 to 26.28 million，data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed. Production and sales are expected to be better in 2022 than last year on the prospect that issues such as chip shortage and high prices of raw materials ease, CAAM said in a statement.

  • JPMorgan’s Dimon: Unvaccinated workers ‘risk losing their jobs’

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest on COVID-19 workplace vaccine rules as Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase announce they are cracking down on unvaccinated employees.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Cigna CEO David Cordani

    Cigna CEO David Cordani joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the U.S. government's push for at-home Covid testing, the benefits of technology in medicine, and pharmaceutical drug pricing

  • Meta Platforms Stock Has Become a Bargain

    The Facebook parent has been lumped into the recent tech-stock selloff. But does this cash-producing machine really deserve its cheap valuation?