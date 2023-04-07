Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:YOCB) Performance Completely

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YOCB) as a highly attractive investment with its 5.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 72% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 148% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 10% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

