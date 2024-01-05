Cavco Industries' (NASDAQ:CVCO) earnings growth rate lags the 17% CAGR delivered to shareholders

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) which saw its share price drive 123% higher over five years. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Cavco Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 17% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Cavco Industries has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cavco Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper.

