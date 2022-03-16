CAVR (LiveToBeHappy, Inc) Enters Final Stage of Financing and Plans Significant Reduction of Shares in the Float

CAVU Resources, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), announces it is nearing the completion of its final diligence on its two largest acquisitions and is considering several lending proposals it’s received for as much as $30 Million. The planned funding will finance these transactions, plus new additional acquisitions, and put the company in a position to retire a significant number of common shares in the float.



Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “The company expects to close in the next few weeks on the first financing tranche in the amount of $2 Million of Non-Toxic Debt.

We sought out a major financing package to re-capitalize the business, re-structure the balance sheet, and invest in a national public relations and marketing campaign to support our aggressive expansion plans several months ago. With the progress we’ve made in the last two weeks, e will be able to implement these game changing priorities quickly – including our plan to fund new and prior acquisition capital structures and return a large number of shares in the float back into the company’s treasury.”



“We are nearing the completion of diligence for our two largest acquisitions and with the lending deals we have seen, we should be able to finance these transactions with debt as opposed to equity. This funding should put the company in a position to retire a significant number of common shares currently in the float,” Grant Edwards, CFO, said.

The company projects $30 Million in revenue for 2022. We consider this a conservative estimate and will amend this number regularly as the company continues its growth and closes on targeted acquisitions.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contact Information:

IR@LTBH.com



