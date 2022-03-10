U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

CAVR (LiveToBeHappy, Inc) Projects $25 Million in Revenues for 2022 and Readies for Up-listing to the OTCQB

CAVU Resources, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • CAVR
CAVU Resources, Inc.
CAVU Resources, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), announces that because of its aggressive growth it projects $25 Million in revenues for 2022.

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “The company has entered into an exciting growth phase and we will do many updates in the weeks ahead as we make progress expanding nationwide. Some of the things we will be reporting on include newly planned acquisitions, sizable financing and the progress made on the country-wide franchising plans by our subsidiary, RenuYou.

Sinacori Builders, another one of our successful subsidiaries, which in the recent past secured a contract with national builder, Toll Brothers, for $5,805,000.00, is now in contract talks with national builder, DR HORTON, for a multimillion dollar deal. We look forward to providing an update upon the closing of this prestigious opportunity.

The company will continue investing in short and long-term growth and recently issued a 125 million share settlement to finalize payment for past acquisitions - which are producing growing revenues. The company believes a number of these shares may be returned to treasury as we continue to build the business.

Also, due to the ambitious execution of our business plans we are pleased to comfortably project $25 Million in revenues for 2022. The company considers this a conservative estimate and will amend this number regularly as it continues its growth and closes on targeted acquisitions.”

Up-listing and Nasdaq
While the company’s aim is to ultimately get to the Nasdaq, the company has been undertaking steps to up-list to the OTCQB quickly.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contact Information:

IR@LTBH.com

704.564.2372


