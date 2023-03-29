U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.81
    +56.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,717.60
    +323.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,926.24
    +210.16 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.60
    +18.97 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.79
    -0.18 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.00
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6650
    +1.7900 (+1.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,411.24
    +1,215.28 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.50
    +17.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

New Cayenne debuts Porsche Driver Experience

Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
·5 min read

Porsche presents an innovative design for the interior of the new Cayenne.

Atlanta, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its world premiere on April 18, the new Cayenne will feature a ground-breaking display and control concept. The Porsche Driver Experience consists of a fully digital display and is characterized by versatile individualization and intuitive operation. In the center, the focus is on the driver’s axis and the most important controls are grouped around the steering wheel. This creates a new, even more engaging driving experience.

The deluxe cockpit takes elements of the Taycan electric sports car and includes a curved and free-standing 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster with variable display options, a redesigned center console and the latest-generation steering wheel - matching the wheel found in the 911. The gear selector for the automatic transmission is now located to the right of the steering wheel. This creates space for a large air conditioning controller in a sophisticated black panel design on the center console. Passengers can experience a new level of interaction with the vehicle and the driver via the optional passenger display. Optimized connectivity functions round off the new interior concept.

Driver-focused and interactive: the new cockpit in the Cayenne
Drivers and passengers can enjoy a completely new interior in the 2024 Porsche Cayenne. It wraps around the driver while also offering new interactive elements that bring the driving experience to life in a new way for the passenger as well. The instrument cluster is now a fully digital, free-standing, 12.6-inch curved display that does not require a cover, thus giving it a modern, slimline appearance. Depending on the equipment level, the driver can choose from up to seven views on the instrument cluster. The rev counter, online navigation system, optional Night Vision Assist or 3D driving assistance system can all be selected to be in the foreground. A simplified view focused on essentials and a classic mode are also available, the latter of which transfers the characteristic Porsche five-circle instrument cluster design into the digital age.

A key feature of the new Porsche Driver Experience is the balance between digital and analog elements. All of the controls that are important to the driving experience are positioned directly around the steering wheel. Typical for a Porsche, the new engine start button sits to the left of the steering wheel. The gear selector is now to the right of the steering wheel between the instrument cluster and the central display. A new, large air conditioning control panel with analog controls as well as more storage space is placed centrally. Porsche has also placed the completely redesigned control lever for the driver assistance systems directly on the steering wheel in the new Cayenne.

The new multifunction sport steering wheel originates from the current 911 and has been completely reworked compared to the previous model, with a high-quality, modern and sporty design. The driving mode switch for selecting Normal, Offroad, Sport and Sport Plus modes directly on the steering wheel is now standard. The new toggle button for selecting functions and designs in the instrument cluster is also located directly on the steering wheel, as are the controls for the optional head-up display.

The new air conditioning control panel on the center console with its glass surface in a black panel design is well integrated into the digitalized cabin. Air conditioning settings can be made quickly and intuitively on the control surface, which is clearly laid out. The combination of touch recognition and haptic feedback with mechanical air conditioning switches as well as a physical volume controller creates functionality that is both haptically and aesthetically pleasing.

A high-resolution 12.3-inch display represents the control center of Porsche Communication Management (PCM). The driver can operate numerous driving and comfort functions with it, as well as the standard online navigation and multimedia functions. A completely new feature in the Porsche Cayenne is the optional 10.9-inch passenger display. Integrated into the dash directly in front of the passenger, the optional additional touchscreen allows the front passenger to operate the navigation system or select a media service. A unique screen filter ensures that the display cannot be seen from the driver's seat. This means videos can be streamed on the passenger display without distracting the driver.

A luxurious, sporty feel
The Porsche Cayenne aims to be the most dynamic car in its segment – and its interior reflects this as well. Its sporty ambiance is combined with dynamic functionality, luxurious comfort and familiar Cayenne design features. Porsche presents the new control concept in the new Cayenne in a clean design that emphasises width. The entire instrument panel, center console and upper part of the inside of the door have been completely redesigned. The increased horizontal emphasis of the dashboard makes the interior look even wider. The elegantly designed air vents are vertically aligned in typical Cayenne fashion. For the first time, Porsche has designed all the air outlets in the cockpit without louvers.

Comprehensively expanded connectivity
Porsche has further improved connectivity in the new Cayenne. A cooled smartphone storage area with an inductive charging function comes as standard. The cooling allows for charging power of up to 15 watts. Extended integration of online services provides new ways of interaction, such as using the Siri voice assistant to operate vehicle functions. Also new are two USB-C ports in the front storage compartment and another two USB-C ports in the rear area of the center console. All USB ports provide a fast charging function. The front pair also connect the smartphone to Porsche Communication Management (PCM). To pair a smartphone with the vehicle, all you have to do is scan the QR code displayed in the PCM. Numerous connectivity functions become available then, including Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® as well as integrated apps such as Spotify® and Apple Music®.

With the new In-Car Video function, videos can be watched directly in the PCM via the streaming provider Screenhits TV® – both in the central display when the vehicle is stationary and on the passenger display while driving.

Attachment

CONTACT: Calvin Kim Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 770.290.3072 pr@porsche.us


