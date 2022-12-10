U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5700
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,153.81
    -59.60 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

CAYK Marketing Inc. ranks as global leaders in Advertising & Marketing vertical for 2022

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CAYK Marketing Inc is a Digital Marketing Agency in Calgary that helps drive the success of the organizations they work with by utilizing data, the latest technologies and careful strategic planning to drive businesses forward.

CAYK Recognized by Clutch as Global Marketing and Advertising Leaders

"I am ecstatic that CAYK was recognized as a leader in our field. As our agency continues to grow, we look forward to the opportunities we have to work with businesses to achieve their strategic goals, and this is solid reinforcement that we're excelling in our vertical" said Danielle West, VP at CAYK.

CAYK's roots date back to 1994, but when Google popularized, and businesses wanted to start being found online, CAYK evolved from a pure application development firm to a full-service marketing agency. Today, CAYK helps its clients with a wide spectrum of digital offerings, each catering to a client's specific needs.

Clutch has now released its final list of the 2022 global leaders in the advertising and marketing vertical, honouring those who demonstrated unmatched expertise and commitment to their clients. It ranks companies based on four strict guidelines, including their selection of clientele and portfolio work, a company's competitive specializations, strong brand awareness and industry recognition, and the number of quantity and recency of verified reviews. You can read Clutch's full announcement here.

To learn more about CAYK, visit cayk.ca

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cayk-marketing-inc-ranks-as-global-leaders-in-advertising--marketing-vertical-for-2022-301699689.html

SOURCE CAYK Marketing Inc.

