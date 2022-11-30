Caylent Joins the AWS Graviton Service Delivery Program

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), announced today that it joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation to support the launch of AWS Graviton in the APN, recognizing that Caylent provides deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in delivering AWS Graviton-based Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. This designation validates that Caylent's capabilities in cloud architecture, engineering, and cloud native application development on AWS, are helping customers accelerate and scale their adoption of AWS Graviton so they can realize the price performance benefits sooner across more workloads.

Achieving the AWS Graviton Delivery designation differentiates Caylent as an APN member, offering customers professional services to plan and implement workloads on AWS Graviton-based Amazon EC2 instances, from proof of concepts to production deployments. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"AWS Graviton runs efficiently and delivers better performance for many workloads. Additionally, AWS Graviton allows more compute to be more densely packed with more energy efficiency which helps build sustainable and eco-friendly cloud workloads," said Randall Hunt, VP of Cloud Strategy and Innovation at Caylent. "Helping customers save 60% on their compute costs across Amazon EC2, AWS Fargate, and AWS Lambda while also bolstering performance and sustainability has been a game changer and we look forward to continued innovation in this space."

AWS Graviton Service Delivery Partners assess the customer environment and recommend a transition strategy to AWS Graviton. These APN Partners can build, test, and deploy customer workloads on AWS Graviton, run performance benchmarks, navigate and resolve potential software dependencies, and help ensure customer workloads run optimally on AWS Graviton. As customers look to adopt AWS Graviton to improve performance and reduce cost for their compute workloads, Caylent is ready to help them accelerate their technology and application modernization.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

In addition to the joining the AWS Graviton Delivery Program, Caylent, recipient of the Innovation Partner of the Year 2022 in North America award, holds the AWS Migration Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS Healthcare Competency, AWS DevOps Services Competency and is part of the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Amazon Control Tower, Amazon OpenSearch Service Delivery Programs, showing significant investment in both its customer offering and services expertise on AWS. Caylent's AWS Certification count numbers over 300 which, coupled with a high customer satisfaction rating, further validates its commitment to fueling customer-centric next generation architecture adoption on AWS.

"Caylent was instrumental in helping us unlock long-term savings by moving our containers from x86-based Amazon EC2 instances to AWS Graviton-based Amazon EC2 instances," said Noah Zucker, Head of Platform at SEI Novus. "Caylent's expertise in Graviton migrations led to the best price/performance compute and freed up our product engineers' time so it could be better spent focusing on developing product features."

About Caylent - Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent's core practice areas include: Migration, Application Modernization, Data & Analytics, DevOps, Security & Compliance, and Cloud Native Application Development. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

Caylent Fuels Cloud Native (PRNewsfoto/Caylent)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caylent-joins-the-aws-graviton-service-delivery-program-301690619.html

SOURCE Caylent

